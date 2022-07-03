When Abby, a longhaired miniature dachshund, was 8 years old, a very good thing happened to her.
She was adopted by Rick Bobrowski of Houston, and she’s led a doggone good – and long – life since.
On April 29, Abby celebrated her 19th birthday with a cream-filled vanilla cupcake with a treat on top, and lots of snuggles from Bobrowski.
“She’s a happy girl,” said Bobrowski, who rescued Abby and another dachshund, Mocha, in July 2011. “She has a good life.”
While better health care and medical knowledge has contributed to longer life spans for pets, it’s unusual for a dog to reach 19 years old, said Dr. Michele Sacksteder, a veterinarian at All About Pets who has provided medical care for Abby since the tiny wiener dog was adopted.
“A 19-year-old dog is highly unusual, though much more common in small breed dogs than large breed dogs,” said Sacksteder.
Sacksteder said Abby might be the oldest dog she’s treated.
In human years, Abby would be approaching 100 years old. And health wise, she’s had her struggles, including recurrent urinary tract infections and weight loss.
The once 8 1/2-pound pooch now weighs in at under 5 pounds.
She’s also toothless.
When Bobrowski rescued Abby and Mocha, both dogs were suffering from a life-threatening dental infection that required Sacksteder to remove of all of their teeth and insert bone graft material.
Without the surgery, Abby and Mocha – who passed away at age 17 – would not have lived as long or as comfortably, Bobrowski and Sacksteder said.
Abby’s diet consists of Cesar’s wet dog food, and a limited supply of her favorite snacks – buttered toast, potato chips, and crackers. She also is fond of carrots.
For special occasions, Bobrowski treats Abby to steak, chicken, and hamburger that he grinds up and cooks.
Bobrowksi said Abby is slower and a bit more wobbly (and he periodically has to give her fluids subcutaneously to help her with hydration and to fight infections), but she is as sweet and affectionate as ever.
“She’s less stubborn than she used to be, but she can still be stubborn,” he said.
Bobrowski said he feels a special bond with his aging canine friend, and he is happy he could provide a happy life for her.
“Dogs always deserve fair treatment in life. She deserves a good life,” said Bobrowski. “It’s my responsibility to do the best I can for her.”
Before Bobrowski adopted Abby and Mocha, he had two other dachshunds. Rusty lived to be 16 and Buttercup lived until she was 12.
“It takes a lot of loving, caring, and understanding about dogs to help them live that long,” said Bobrowski, who acknowledged it’s been a team effort with Sacksteder to help make sure Abby lives a long and healthy life.
Bobrowksi doesn’t know how much longer Abby will be around, but he’s looking forward to planning her 20th birthday party.
“Number 20 is going to be the special one,” said Bobrowski. “I haven’t figured out how I’m going to do that, but she’s going to have a special day.”
