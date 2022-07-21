Thursday, July 28, 2022 - Firemen's Day
Fair hours: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
There is no early bird admission on July 28
8 a.m. 4-H Horse and Pony Show-Day 1 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Light Horses
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Cattle for Mason Dixon Show
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter 4-H Breeding Sheep
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Meat Breeding Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for Home Economics Building:
- Department 11 - Youth under 19
- Department 15 - Home and Dairy
- Department 18 - Needlework
- Department 19 - Handcrafts
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
- Department 19 - Art and Photography
- Department 20 - Grange Displays
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
5 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Open Bidding Begins (Youth Building)
6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Fireman's Parade
7 p.m. Thomas Motor Sports Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Judging of Baked Goods (Home Economics Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 1 (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Meet and Greet with 4-H Members and Leaders (Youth Building)
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Queen Contest (Fiddler's Building)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. The Katrina Lynn Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Friday, July 29, 2022 - Lady Luck Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Lambs on Foot (Small Arena)
8 a.m. Fayette County 4-H Horse and Pony Clubs Show-Day 2 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Entries Accepted for Grange Building
- Department 4 - Wool
- Department 12 - Hay and Grain
9 a.m. Judging of 4-H Carcass Goats on Foot (Show Arena)
Followed by Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Sheep
Followed by 4-H and Open Boer Goat Show
9 a.m. Judging of Art and Photography Entries
9 a.m. Judging in Home Economics Building
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
12 p.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Steers (Indoor Arena), followed by Mason Dixon Hereford Show
1 p.m. Judging Wool, Hay and Grain, and Eggs
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
4:30 p.m. Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Swine (Show Arena), followed by Cloverbud Show
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 2 (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. "Boys & Bulls" Rodeo (Outdoor Arena), followed by FCF Team Penning Competition
7 p.m. Little Texas with Guest The Hobbs Sisters (Lady Luck Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Fayette County Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Pigeons and Rabbits
9 a.m. FCF Garden and Dead Weight Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging of Light Horses
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Blue Ribbon Apple Pies and PA Incredible! Angel Food Cakes (Fiddlers’ Building)
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Steel City LUG: Lego Building and Activities (Youth Building)
12 p.m. Little Princess and Price Pageant (84 Lumber Stage)
12 p.m. - 10 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Open (Youth Building)
1 p.m. Judging of PA Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest followed by Judging of Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Storytime with Local Author Hannah Evans (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. Metro (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Robotics Club Demonstration (Youth Building)
6:30 p.m.
- Super Street 4x4 Pickup Pull
- USA East Hot Farm Tractor Pull
- Hot Rod V8 Modified Tractors (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music by the Old Time Fiddlers’ (Fiddlers’ Building)
7:30 p.m. Concert TBA (Lady Luck Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Sunday, July 31, 2022 - Armstrong Day, Church Bulletin Day & Meet the Queen Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person with a Sunday, July 31, 2022, church bulletin will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Church bulletin admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Pigeons and Rabbits
9 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter PSACF Chocolate Cake Baking Contest and PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest
(Youth Building)
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Non-Denominational Church Service (Fiddlers' Building)
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Lambs
12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Goats
12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fayette County Fair Gospel Sing (Fiddler's Building)
1 p.m. Judging of Baking Contests (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. Quick Exit (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Meet the Fayette County Fair Queen for pictures and prizes (Main Gate)
3 p.m. The Fabulous Hubcaps (Lady Luck Stage)
3 p.m. Motocross Practice (Outdoor Arena)
5 p.m. 4-H Communications Contest (Youth Building)
5 p.m. Motocross Races--Feature at 7 p.m. (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7:30 p.m. The Uptown Band (Lady Luck Stage)
8 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Ends (Youth Building)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Monday, August 1, 2022 - Veterans Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Veterans admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Veteran’s admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
- Department 11 – Youth under 19
- Department 13 – Vegetables
- Department 14 – Fruits and Nuts
Entries accepted:
- Department 16 – Christmas Trees
Entries accepted:
- 4-H Youth Building
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted:
- Department 17 – Floral Exhibits (Fiddlers’ Building)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Goats (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 - 7 p.m. Creative Arts Metal Stamping Activity (Youth Building)
5 - 7 p.m. Garden with Children Activity with Master Gardeners (Youth Building)
6 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Lambs (Indoor Arena)
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Horse Day (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Judging Floral Exhibits (Fiddler's Building)
7 p.m.
- USA East Limited PS/SF Tractor Pull
- USA East Triple Crown Street Diesel Truck Pull
- USA East 3.0 Smooth Bore Diesel 4×4 Truck Pull (Outdoor Arena)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Cellar Dwellers Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - Somerset Trust Day & Fayette County Food Bank Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person donating at least 3 canned goods will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Canned good admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Draft Horses
9 a.m. Judging Rabbits and Pigeons
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle (Indoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging Farm Products and Christmas Trees
9 a.m. Judging Youth Building Entries
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show
- Day 1 (Horse Arena)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy - Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Agronomy Skillathon (Youth Building)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Swine (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Diaper Derby (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. Thomas Motorsports Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Smith & Company (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 - WMBS Day & Senior Citizens Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Admission FREE for those 62 & older until 2 p.m. – must show identification. (Sr. Citizen admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship (Show Arena), followed by Open & 4-H Dairy Goats
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Beef Cattle (Indoor Arena)
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show
- Day 2 (Horse Arena)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Flower and Vegetable Judging Contest (Youth Building)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. PA Lottery Presents: Senior Citizens Contest (Fiddler's Building)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5:30 p.m. Cheerleading Exhibition (Fiddler's Building)
6 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Steers (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Monster Truck Races featuring Freestyle Motocross (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
9 p.m. Mike Bishop: Comedy Hypnotist (Youth Building)
Thursday, August 4, 2022 - Pickle 99.3 Day & Granger Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Members of a Grange admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Grange admission does NOT include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
9 a.m. Judging Draft Horses (Outdoor Arena)
9 a.m. Judging 4-H Dairy Showmanship and Fitting
10 a.m. Judging 4-H Horses Shown at Halter (Horse Arena)
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
12 p.m. 4-H Olympics (Indoor Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
3:30 p.m. Animal Dressing Contests (Indoor Arena)
4 p.m. Pedal Power Tractor Pull (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. Milk Chugging Contest (Indoor Arena)
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Potato Judging (Youth Building)
7 p.m. WTPA Sanctioned Truck & Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
8 p.m. THW (Lady Luck Stage)
Friday, August 5, 2022 - 4-H Livestock Auction Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
10 a.m. 4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest
12 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Laurel Highlands Literacy Activities (Youth Building)
1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fab Lab Maker's Activities (Youth Building)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cloverbud Day: 4-H Activities for kids ages 5-8 (Youth Building)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Gardening with Children (Youth Building)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction (Indoor Arena)
7 p.m. Mud Mania: 4x4 Trucks, Open Vehicles, and 4x4 Quads (Outdoor Arena)
Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Froggy 94.9 & 4-H Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
11 a.m. Chili Cook-Off Begins (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1 p.m. - 9 p.m. Fab Lab Maker's Activities (Youth Building)
1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. REFUGE (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. Judging of the Chili Cook-Off (Fiddlers’ Building)
6:30 p.m. Thomas Motorsports Demolition Derby (Outdoor Arena)
7 p.m. Tracy Byrd with special guest Nick Polito (Lady Luck Stage)
10:30 p.m. 2022 Fayette County Fair Officially Closes
Please note: all events are subject to change at the discretion of the fair.
