Thursday, July 27, 2023 - Firemen's Day
Fair hours: 6 to 10:30 p.m.
There is no early bird admission on July 27.
8 a.m. 4-H Horse and Pony Show-Day 1 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Livestock Accepted
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Light Horses
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Cattle for Mason Dixon Show
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter 4-H Breeding Sheep
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Meat Breeding Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for Home Economics Building:
- Department 11 - Youth under 19
- Department 15 - Home and Dairy
- Department 18 - Needlework
- Department 19 - Handcrafts
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
- Department 19 - Art and Photography
- Department 20 - Grange Displays
2 - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
5 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Open Bidding Begins (Youth Building)
6 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
6:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony (Youth Building)
7 p.m. Fireman's Parade
7 - 8 p.m. Meet and Greet with 4-H Members and Leaders (Youth Building)
7 p.m. USA East Hot Farm Tractor Pull, USA East Super Street Gas 4x4 Truck Pull and USA East Open Street Diesel 4x4 Truck Pull (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7 p.m. Judging of Baked Goods (Home Economics Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 1 (EQT Arena)
7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Queen Contest (Fiddler's Building)
8:30 - 10 p.m. Shellie McCombie Duo (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Friday, July 28, 2023 - EQT Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Lambs on Foot (Small Arena)
8 a.m. Fayette County 4-H Horse and Pony Clubs Show-Day 2 (Horse Arena)
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Entries Accepted for Grange Building
- Department 4 - Wool
- Department 12 - Hay and Grain
9 a.m. Judging of 4-H Carcass Goats on Foot (Show Arena)
Followed by Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Sheep
Followed by 4-H and Open Boer Goat Show
9 a.m. Judging of Art and Photography Entries
9 a.m. Judging in Home Economics Building
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries Accepted for 4-H Club Displays (Youth Building)
12 p.m. Judging 4-H Carcass Steers (EQT Arena)
Followed by Mason Dixon Hereford Show
Followed by Feeder Calf Show
1 p.m. Judging Wool, Hay and Grain, and Eggs
2 - 10 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Opens (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
4:30 p.m. Judging Open and 4-H Breeding Swine (Small Arena)
Followed by Cloverbud Show
5 - 7 p.m. 4-H Favorite Foods Revue (Youth Building)
7 p.m. 4-H Dog Show - Part 2 (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. "Boys & Bulls" Rodeo (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
Followed by FCF Open Line Sorting Competition
7 p.m. Twitty & Lynn with guest The Steve Smith Band (EQT Arena)
Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Fayette County Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Rabbits
9 a.m. Judging of Light Horses
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Blue Ribbon Apple Pies and PA Incredible! Angel Food Cakes (Fiddlers’ Building)
9 a.m. FCF Garden and Dead Weight Tractor Pull (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Steel City LUG: Lego Building and Activities (Youth Building)
11 a.m. Judging Carcass Hog (Small Arena)
12 - 10 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Open (Youth Building)
12 -2 p.m. Robotics Demonstration (Youth Building)
1 p.m. Judging of PA Incredible! Angel Food Cake Contest followed by Judging of Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. Street Level (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
4 p.m. Little Princess and Prince Pageant (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m.
USA East Pro Street 2.6 Diesel Truck Pull
USA East Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractor Pull
USA East Hot Rod V-8 Modified Tractor Pull (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Music by the Old Time Fiddlers’ (Fiddlers’ Building)
7:30 p.m. The Clarks with Special Guest Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors (EQT Arena)
Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Armstrong Day, Church Bulletin Day & Meet the Queen Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person with a Sunday, July 30, 2023, church bulletin will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Church bulletin admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Enter Rabbits
9 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter PSACF Chocolate Cake Baking Contest and PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest (Youth Building)
9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Non-Denominational Church Service (Fiddlers' Building)
10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Lambs
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Bidding Open (Youth Building)
12 - 2 p.m. Weigh-in 4-H Market Goats
12 - 9 p.m. Fayette County Fair Gospel Sing (Fiddler's Building)
1 p.m. Judging of Baking Contests (Youth Building)
1 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 p.m. The Katrina Lynn Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 - 5 p.m. Meet the Fayette County Fair Queen for pictures and prizes (Main Gate)
3 p.m. Motocross Practice (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
3 p.m. 4-H Fashion Revue (Youth Building)
3:30 p.m. The Fabulous Hubcaps (EQT Arena)
5 p.m. 4-H Communications Contest (Youth Building)
5 p.m. Motocross Races (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
6:30 p.m. The Uptown Band (EQT Arena)
8 p.m. 4-H Silent Auction Ends (Youth Building)
9:30 p.m. Fireworks
Monday, July 31, 2023 - Nemacolin Day & Veterans Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Veterans admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Veteran’s admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Enter Open and 4-H Dairy Goats
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted for Grange Building:
- Department 11 – Youth under 19
- Department 13 – Vegetables
- Department 14 – Fruits and Nuts
Entries accepted:
- Department 16 – Christmas Trees
Entries accepted:
- 4-H Youth Building
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Entries accepted:
- Department 17 – Floral Exhibits (Fiddlers’ Building)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge
1 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Goats (EQT Arena)
3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
3 p.m. Practice for Motocross (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
4 - 5 p.m. Photography Demonstration (Youth Building)
5 p.m. Motocross Races (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
5 - 7: 00 p.m. Creative Arts Activity- Pop Can Bracelets (Youth Building)
6 p.m. Judging 4-H Market Lambs (EQT Arena)
7 p.m. Judging Floral Exhibits (Fiddler's Building)
8:30 - 10 p.m. East Coast Turnaround Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 - Somerset Trust Day & Fayette County Food Bank Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Each person donating at least 3 canned goods will be admitted to the Fair FREE until 2 p.m. (Canned good admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Enter Draft Horses
9 a.m. Judging Rabbits
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Dairy Cattle (EQT Arena)
9 a.m. Judging Farm Products and Christmas Trees
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Judging Youth Building Entries- Youth Building Closed
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show
- Day 1 (Horse Arena)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy - Breakout Box Challenge (Youth Building)
1 - 3 p.m. Agronomy Skillathon, Animal Science Skillathon, Flower ID and Vegetable Judging Contest (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 - 6:30 p.m. 4-H Stich and Stir-International Food Tasting (Youth Building)
5 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Swine (EQT Arena)
5:30 p.m. Diaper Derby (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. Hard Core Demolition Derby (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
8:30 - 10 p.m. American Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Wednesday, August 2, 2023 - WMBS Day & Senior Citizens Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Admission FREE for those 62 & older until 2 p.m. – must show identification. (Sr. Citizen admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
8 a.m. Judging 4-H Dairy Goat Showmanship (Show Arena)
Followed by Open & 4-H Dairy Goats
9 a.m. Judging Open and 4-H Beef Cattle (EQT Arena)
10 a.m. 4-H Horse Fun Show
- Day 2 (Horse Arena)
12 p.m. Senior Citizens Contest (Fiddler's Building)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 - 7 p.m. 4-H Game Club- Board Games & Pokemon Playing and Trading (Youth Building)
5:30 p.m. Cheerleading Exhibition (Fiddler's Building)
6 p.m. Judging of 4-H Market Steers (EQT Arena)
7 p.m. Monster Truck Races, Featuring Freestyle Motocross (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7 - 8 p.m. Rabbit Hopping with Birds and Bunnies 4-H Club (Youth Building)
Thursday, August 3, 2023 - Edgar Synder & Associates Day & Granger Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Members of a Grange admitted FREE until 2 p.m., with proper identification. (Grange admission does not include carnival and outdoor arena. Upgrade available at the Fair Office.)
9 a.m. Judging Draft Horses (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Showmanship & Fitting
10 a.m. Judging 4-H Horses Shown at Halter (Horse Arena)
12 p.m. 4-H Olympics (EQT Arena)
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
3:30 p.m. Animal Dressing Contests (EQT Arena)
4 p.m. Pedal Power Tractor Pull (EQT Arena)
5 p.m. Milk Chugging Contest (EQT Arena)
5 - 7 p.m. Potato Judging (Youth Building)
5:30 p.m. Cheerleading Exhibition (Fiddlers' Building)
7 p.m. KOI Drag Racing (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7:30 p.m. Ryse Wrestling (EQT Arena)
8:30 - 10 p.m. The Impact Band (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
Friday, August 4, 2023 - WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Day & 4-H Livestock Auction Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
10 a.m. 4-H Supreme Showmanship Contest
12 p.m. Livestock Judging Contest
12 - 4 p.m. Williams Energy- Breakout Box Challenge (Youth Building)
12 - 5 p.m. Laurel Highlands Literacy Activities (Youth Building)
2 - 4 p.m. Cloverbud Day: 4-H Activities for kids ages 5-8 (Youth Building)
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Gardening with Children activity with Master Gardeners (Youth Building)
3 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
5 p.m. 4-H Livestock Auction (EQT Arena)
7 p.m. Mud Mania-- 4x4 Trucks, Open Vehicles, & 4x4 Quads (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
Saturday, August 5, 2023 - 4-H Day
Fair Hours: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
11 a.m. Chili Cook-Off Begins (Fiddlers’ Building)
1 - 11 p.m. Carnival Open
1:30 - 3 p.m. Kortney Jean (Mike Kelly Toyota Stage)
2 p.m. Judging of the Chili Cook-Off (Fiddlers’ Building)
5 - 7 p.m. 4-H Stich and Stir- Handsewn Felt Pouches Activity (Youth Building)
6:30 p.m. Hard Core Demolition Derby (WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena)
7 p.m. Diamond Rio with Special Guest Nick Polito (EQT Arena)
10:30 p.m. 2023 Fayette County Fair Officially Closes
