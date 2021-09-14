The Altar & Rosary Society of St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Uniontown is sponsoring the 32nd annual Uniontown Rosary Walk on Sunday, Sept. 19.
All are welcome to participate in the spiritual event, honoring the Blessed Mother, Queen of the Holy Rosary. The walk begins at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Prayer at St. George, 6 Lebanon Terrace, and includes Uniontown’s six Catholic churches.
The first decade of the rosary will be recited at St. George’s before the Knights of Columbus lead participants in a procession to the other Uniontown parishes. Another decade of the rosary will be prayed at each church, followed by religious hymns to the Blessed Mother.
Other parishes that will be visited are: St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main St.; St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson St.; St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill St.; St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 7 Gilmore St.; and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road.
The Rosary Walk will conclude with the Litany to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the final Benediction chanted at the last church.
While on his pastoral visit to St. George Church, Bishop Gregory Mansour will join the faithful for the Rosary Walk accompanied by the Rev. Aaron Sandbothe, pastor of St. George.
The rosary walk began in 1990 when Mansour, then pastor of St. George, challenged the altar-rosary society to devise a special program to honor the Blessed Mother. The Rev. Jack Morrison, then a young seminarian, suggested the rosary walk.
