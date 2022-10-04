To submit an event or municipal trick-or-treat times, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
Friday, Oct. 21
*Trunk or treat at Fayette County Career and Technical Institute, 175 Georges Fairchance Road, Uniontown from 5 to 8 p.m. Entry is free for cars and those wishing to trick or treat. Prizes will be given out for best costumes and car decorations.
Saturday, Oct. 22
*The Haunted Trail of Treats at Hutchinson Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Trick or treat on the Sheepskin Trail with treats provided by local businesses and organizations.
Sunday, Oct. 23
*Trunk or treat in the student parking lot at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All candy must be in original packaging; homemade items are prohibited. To RSVP for a parking space, call 724-430-4120.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
*Trunk or treat at Mallards Landing at Duck Hollow, 374 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free for children and reservations are recommended.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
*Fayette County Human Service Council’s annual trunk or treat at the Uniontown Fire Department, 84 N. Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Free treats for the first 300 children ages 2 to 12, and a contest for the best decorated trunk or tent.
*Fayette County Fab-Boolous Halloween Parade in downtown Uniontown. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Main Street and Gallatin Avenue. Parade begins at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
*Trunk or treat at the East End United Community Center, 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Music and contests for the best costume. To participate in distributing candy, call 724-437-1660.
Saturday, Oct. 29
*Trunk or treat at Mt. Macrina Manor, 520 W. Main St., Uniontown, from 2 to 5 p.m. Activities include inflatables, carnival games, food trucks and local vendors.
*Brownsville trick or treat from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a community parade. Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. at South Brownsville Fire Co. The parade begins at 7 p.m. with prizes for best costumes at the Cast Iron Amphitheater Stage. Trunk or treat will be held in the Snowdon Square Parking lot.
Sunday, Oct. 30
*Masontown Matters Halloween parade and costume contest at 5 p.m. Line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank in Masontown. Parade begins at 5 p.m. and ends at the Masontown VFD, where a trunk or treat will be held. Businesses or groups that would like to participate in trunk or treat can call Theresa at 724-562-2519.
