Students and faculty of A.J. McMullen Middle School in Markleysburg celebrated the 50th anniversary of their school opening to students on Monday, Jan. 31.
The school stands along the National Road in Henry Clay Township on 29 acres originally donated to the Uniontown Area School District by A.J. McMullen, a Fayette County educator and administrator who served for a time as the county superintendent. McMullen intended the donated property to serve as the location of a new school.
After an inspection of the building on Jan. 26, 1972, school district officials deemed the school ready for students and the first children passed through the doors to attend classes on Monday, Jan. 31, 1972.
Although the building was not entirely complete when it opened, enough of the classrooms were finished to accommodate some of the students designated to attend the school. The first school in the Uniontown Area School District to group together the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades, A.J. McMullen Middle School opened to a full complement of students for the 1972-1973 school year.
Students from Marclay, Ohiopyle, and Wharton Elementary Schools attended the school once reaching the sixth grade. Today, students from Marclay and Wharton Elementary Schools continue to attend A.J. McMullen for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades before advancing to the Uniontown Area High School.
