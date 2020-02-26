The following students of A.J. McMullen School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 6
Highest honors: Cadon Bobick, Isabelle Braun, Maggie Campbell, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Lucas Garner, Aiden Glover, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Sarah Hillard, Heaven Hockenberger, Aiden Holt, Daniel Huffine, Madelynn Hughes, Madelynn Kamp, Emily Leasure, Rogan McCune, Cassandra Murray, Finleigh O’Brien, Sarah Perkins, Joss Rutter, Samantha Sadler, Xavier Scott, Arthur Silbaugh, Nicholas Smith, Natalia Spano, Ava Torbich, Khloey Wakefield, Halie Wingfield
High honors: Logan Bishoff, Jacob Bradshaw, Haiden Brown, Zylah Butler, Emma Caton, Fallon Davis, Alena Fisher, Alexander Hawk, Lillian Hoover, James Hughes, Avannah Key, Chloe Piper, Anthony Renze, Graci Rodeheaver, Richard Show III, David Tringes, Bethany Wise
Honors: Jocelyn Delara, Elizabeth Graham, Abigail Herring, Damon Hester, Olivia Opar
Grade 7
Highest honors: Delaney Booker, Cooper Gilleland, Marcus Jones, Landin King, Randy Riggin, Kate Sennett, Alexis Tennant, Charles Wingfield
High honors: Jaden Brambley, Eli Friend, Elijah Holmes, David Maroski
Honors: Honore Banes, Brianna Burnsworth, Emily Gammon, Elijah Holp, Colton Mathias, Riley Miskanin, Justin Rugg, Trevor Uphold, John VanSickle Jr.
Grade 8
Highest honors: Haley Abbott, Lyla Braun, Nellie Budinsky, Emily Cramer, Christian DeVincent, Riley Livingood, Hannah Phelan, Raynie Plisko, Grayden Plume, Audrey VanNosdeln
High honors: Ashley Fairbanks, Bella Palm, Kyle Ray
Honors: Jaidan Baxter, Wade Brugger, Alexandria Butler, Kitana Critchfield, Hanna Cross, Casey Fijalkovic, Ethan Genovese, Levi Gilleland, Cassandra King-Martin, Jaedyn Kohlmeyer, Will Metts, Daniel Montgomery, Xavier Murray, Ariana Stroup, Nicholas Torbich, Logan Voytish
