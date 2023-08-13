On Aug. 3, 1923, while Calvin Coolidge was taking the oath of office, Leda DeGusipe was born in the coal patch town of Edenborn.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence that Coolidge, who strongly supported women’s suffrage, became president just as DeGusipe entered the world, for she would become a role model for area women through both her professional and charitable endeavors.
Her leadership skills were first apparent when she expanded her role in Fayette County’s American Heart Association following her husband James Gismondi’s recovery from a heart attack.
“I said to myself, something has to be done about this disease. If one hour of my time saves a minute of someone’s life, I’ll be satisfied,” Leda said.
She served as a volunteer, then a director for 70 years, helping to plan 20 benefit Heart Balls. Volunteering as president of St. Therese’ Altar Society, March of Dimes and Fayette County Blind Association kept her busy while raising four children, Jimmy, Janine, John and Julie. She also took an active role in two women’s investment clubs, “The Rayettes” and CRU (Chics R Us).
“My mother has always been kind to people and tolerant of other people’s points of view,” said daughter Janine Gismondi. “She always looked for the best in people.”
Leda, who now lives in Uniontown, learned compassion from her mother, who frequently sent her to help a neighbor by watching her children, enabling the woman to grocery shop.
“Her kindness really impacted me,” said Leda.
Leda’s determination to succeed professionally started at 18, when she returned every Thursday to Montgomery Wards, when there were no openings. Her persistence was rewarded when she was hired to fold circulars, but she moved up through the ranks at the store, eventually becoming its head auditor.
“I was given the keys to the building and the combination to the safe, but I traded it all in for an apron after I married,” Leda recalled.
Daughter Julie Gismondi said, “Mom worked there long enough to pay off her wedding flower bill.”
Leda later returned to work, and in 1975 she rose from public relations to a bank officer at former Fayette Bank in Uniontown.
“I was told to dress up every morning and make sure everyone who walked in the door left satisfied, whether they gave us their business or not,” she noted.
The grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of five still plays a charitable role through her family’s James F. Gismondi Learning Center at Uniontown Library, and supports the Heart Association, Fayette County Community Action Agency and the media center at Uniontown Area High School, funded by her son, John Gismondi, and his family.
Having seen many changes over her 100 years, Leda offered a piece of advice to young people: “Please put courteous service back into the workplace, and continue to be charitable to the needy in your community.”
