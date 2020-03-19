YORK RUN — The Albert Gallatin Area School Board authorized the refinancing of district debt through a new bond issue that will deliver at least $6.15 million for capital projects.
The school board on Wednesday approved a general obligation bond issue in an amount not to exceed $25 million.
Included in a resolution authorizing the bond purchase are several capital projects for which the new money in the bond is tentatively earmarked.
Those projects include replacing or repairing roofs at various buildings, upgrading the security vestibules at five schools, paving parking lots at numerous locations throughout the district and providing repairs or replacements to kitchen equipment, the high school track and the Smithfield Elementary School boilers, among other projects.
District business manager Vince Belczyk said administration created the list of projects based on current needs in the district.
“We don’t want to wait until our roofs are leaking or our parking lots are totally dilapidated,” said Belczyk.
“I expect this list to change over the next three years before the money’s all spent. Other projects will come up,” he said.
Albert Gallatin solicitor Lee Price noted that the district should act now to take advantage of the bond market to refinance its current bond.
The Federal Reserve on Sunday reduced interest rates to zero percent in an attempt to stabilize financial markets amidst a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Federal Reserve just lowered interest rates to zero for nearly everything, and this is a very strategic time to send bonds to market,” said school director Ryan Porupski. “It’ll save our district a lot of money in the future by doing some of these repairs now.”
The bond replaces the district’s 2010 general obligation note, which carries outstanding debt of about $9 million.
The new issue, which is expected to be financed through 2029 and cost the district approximately $220,000 in annual debt service, is estimated to the save the district about $500,000 over the life of the bond.
The resolution passed on a 7-1 vote. School director David Howard opposed the measure. Director Michael Dunham was not present.
In other financial matters, school directors approved capital projects unrelated to the new bond issue.
Belczyk said the district has a current uncommitted capital projects fund balance of about $60,000, which is set to expire if not spent.
The board awarded a contract to upgrade the camera surveillance system at the district administration office to CDWG at a cost not to exceed $10,448, and to upgrade the security system at the same location to Guardian at a cost not to exceed $1,435.
Another contract, this one to prepare specifications for the paving of district driveways and parking lots, was awarded to K-2 Engineering at a cost of $24,000, plus hourly work totaling $7,200.
Boiler repairs at George J. Plava Elementary, AG North Middle and the high school, including the gymnasium and field house, were approved in the amount of $13,969.
The board also:
n Approved an audit report from McClure & Wolf accounting firm for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
n Hired Raegan Jordan as a midnight custodian at AG South Middle, Danny Morgan as a high school assistant football coach and Jenna Sackett as high school co-head cheerleading coach.
n Accepted the resignation of principal Lisa Haught and the retirements of learning support aide Colleen Bauer and custodian James Landman.
n Renewed Mark Dunham as middle school head football coach for the 2020-21 school year.
n Appointed Joe Embacher as middle school fall athletic director.
n Appointed Bernie Brown to the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute building authority board.
