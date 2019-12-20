YORK RUN — After receiving several project proposals earlier this month for the replacement of the Smithfield Elementary School roof, the Albert Gallatin Area School Board is requesting from potential bidders new proposals following certain project specifications in order to make a more accurate cost comparison.
District administration provided the board Wednesday with a spec list it recommended be distributed to bidders requesting they submit new proposals following the guidelines.
The list calls for a full tear-off of the roof membrane. The board also requested an additional list be composed that requests proposals for a layover roof, so prices for that option can be compared as well.
Superintendent Chris Pegg said administration and consultant Jeanine Vannucci of K2 Engineering created the list for potential bidders to provide proposals that would give comparative pricing so the board could better compare the project proposals and projected budgets.
“I asked K2 Engineering to come in as an independent third party to give us their recommendation, and that way, with that recommendation, all companies would have the same expectation to give us their price for that work,” said Pegg.
The board earlier in December received project proposals from four roofing manufacturers and contractors for work on the roof ranging in price from $200,000 to $825,000. The proposals offered different scopes of work and different warranty lengths.
Addressing the board, Vannucci said the plans presented by the companies were not “apples to apples” in the services they offer, making their price tags difficult to compare.
At that meeting, the board heard from representatives from Carlisle Construction Materials, based in Cumberland County, and the Garland Co. Inc. of Cleveland, Ohio. The board also received plans from Donald M. Miller Roofing of Uniontown and Duro-Last Roofing.
The spec list issued to board members Wednesday stipulated that bidders must issue a 30-year warranty and be an approved vendor through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS, or a similar procurement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.