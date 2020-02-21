YORK RUN — The Albert Gallatin Area School Board made several administrative personnel moves to fill vacant positions in district schools.
In a shuffling of roles, the board approved the voluntary transfer of Randy Wilson from AG North Middle School principal to Friendship Hill Elementary principal. The board subsequently approved the voluntary transfer of high school assistant principal Mike Dunham to fill Wilson’s former position.
The Friendship Hill appointment follows the resignation of Amy Przybylinski last October.
District Superintendent Chris Pegg said Wilson’s salary will decrease approximately $2,000 in the move. Dunham’s salary will remain the same, as high school assistant principals and middle school principals are on the same pay scale, said Pegg.
The board made three new hires from outside the district. Marissa Dugan was named high school assistant principal, Sharon Lepri as assistant principal at AG North and AG South middle schools and Duane Frund as Masontown Elementary principal.
Lepri replaces Jared Plisko, who was named district special education director in December, and Frund takes over for Lisa Haught, who has served a leave of absence since October and has subsequently submitted a letter of resignation.
Pegg said the salaries of the new hires will fall under a new administrator compensation plan that is expected to be passed by the board next month under which new administrators will be paid approximately 80% the current rate for their respective positions in the first year, approximately 90% the second year and at the full rate, which is the rate currently earned by district principals, the third year.
Under the current plan, elementary school principals and middle school assistant principals earn $98,491; middle school principals and high school assistant principals earn $100,328; and the high school principal earns $105,378, according to Pegg.
All five current and new employees will start at their respective new schools at a date to be determined by the superintendent.
In addition, the board appointed Brian Reams as high school principal, effective July 1. He will assume the role from Jason Hutchinson, who will transition full-time to a central administration role, a position to which Hutchinson was appointed in 2018 but has since split duties as principal.
Reams currently serves as high school assistant principal. With the move, he will receive a raise of approximately $5,000, said Pegg. Hutchinson’s salary, which had stayed the same when he took on extra duties two years ago, will remain unchanged.
Reams’ appointment passed the board by a 5-4 vote. Voting affirmatively were school directors Michael Dunham, Carla Franks, David Howard, Carl Planiczka and Ryan Porupski. In opposition were Paul Dunham, Charity Grimm Krupa, Bob Mangold and Betty Moser.
Krupa said the position should have been advertised before a selection was made.
The board also hired Kristin Frey-Martin as a high school assistant principal, effective July 1. Frey-Martin is a teacher at the high school.
Pegg called the various moves to fill vacancies left by several resignations and retirements over the last several months “long overdue” as the district has had to shift personnel and use administrators in multiple capacities to plug the gaps.
