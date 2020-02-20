YORK RUN — The Albert Gallatin Area School Board put to rest closure talks surrounding Smithfield Elementary School for the foreseeable future when it awarded a contract to a Monongahela company to replace the roof on the K-5 school.
The board on Wednesday awarded the project to Slagle Roofing & Construction Inc. in the amount of $285,000 through a COSTARS contract with Carlisle Construction Materials.
District Superintendent Chris Pegg said the school board received competitive quotes for the project from three Carlisle-approved contractors, ranging from $285,000 to $360,000.
With assurance from Carlisle in the quality of work of three companies, the board selected the lowest quote to save money, said Pegg.
“With (Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program) COSTARS pricing, you don’t have to go with lowest quote,” said Pegg. “But in our conversation with the representative from Carlisle, he is very familiar with all contractors that gave us a quote, and he was confident that any of the contractors would perform the work.”
Pegg said work could begin on the project, which expected to take six weeks to complete, before the end of the school year. Carlisle will manage the project with additional oversight from district maintenance staff.
Smithfield Elementary School became the center of school consolidation talks in the district last October when disrepair of the school’s roof was brought to the board’s attention and school directors mulled over the prospect of closing the 53-year-old school rather than incurring the cost of replacing the roof.
School director David Howard on Wednesday cast the lone vote against the contract, citing a school building restructuring plan Pegg had presented to the board in November that showed the district could save between $1.8 million and $2.1 million in the first year by permanently closing Smithfield Elementary, including $1.1 million in savings from not having to replace the roof and boilers at the school and an additional $675,000 to $955,000 in operational savings. Under the plan, the district’s remaining four elementary schools would house grades K-4 and the two middle schools would accommodate grades 5-8.
“This would be a great savings to the district,” said Howard. “It was nothing against Smithfield. If you've got space (to accommodate students) and can save the district approximately $1.7 to $1.8 million, I'd be glad to do that.”
Prior to settling on a quote Wednesday, the board had debated in subsequent months since the issue was raised on the necessity of a roof replacement, the type of roof to employ and which roofing manufacturer would give the district the best service for its price.
The Smithfield school community played an active role in ensuring the school remain open, which was noted Wednesday by school director Charity Grimm Krupa.
“I think the public should be commended on the way that you handled this matter and rallied together and brought your ideas to the board,” said Krupa. “I think you guys are the reason why this is going through tonight.”
