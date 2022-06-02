Albert Gallatin Area High School held its commencement for 224 seniors on Wednesday, June 1 at the high school football stadium.
The district does not designate valedictorians and salutatorians, instead recognizing Academic Scholars who have achieved a 4.0 or higher grade point average during their four years of high school. This year, 27 students met that benchmark.
They are: Taylor Bergman, Chaz Berkshire, Emme Berkshire, Luke Flecker, Cassidy Forsythe, Morgan Hershberger, Jonah Hughes, Sarah Johns, Matthew Karpeal, Elizabeth Loomis, Caleb Matzus-Chapman, Nathaniel McCusker, Nicco Mickens, Elizabeth Murtha, Karli Myers, Emma Nichols, Nicholas Pegg, Christopher Piwowar, Rebecca Pople, Duane Pratt, Madison Rosier, Megan Shaw, Alexander Simon, Mia Swanson, Alexia Swisshelm, Chace Theodori and Kyler Theodori.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.