The board of directors for Albert Gallatin Human Services Agency, Inc. (AGHSA) has hired Caroline Marella as the organization’s executive director.
Marella has been with AGHSA and the Masontown Senior Center for the past three years. She brings a variety of skills to the position including developing and organizing activities, increasing membership, providing senior education and fundraising.
AGHSA offers programs and services for people in the community such as health care information, nutrition and fitness, fraud prevention, in-home light housekeeping and musical entertainment. The Masontown Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. to offer activities for older adults including a hot meal served daily and grab-and-go lunches.
An open house is planned for the week of March 21 through March 25 from 9 a.m. until noon daily. Special events are being held on Thursday, March 24 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Senior Nutrition Program.
For more information, please call 724-583-7822.
