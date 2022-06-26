Country singer and “American Idol” winner Chayce Beckham will kick off a week of concerts at the Washington County Agricultural Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Beckham, who won the 19th season of the Fox singing competition, made history on the show by being the first contestant to win by performing an original song. “23” is a semi-autobiographical account of Beckham’s struggles with alcohol. The winning song topped the iTunes Country and All Genre charts, racking up more than 75 million on-demand streams.
He will be joined by country band The Stickers as his opening act.
The show is one of a number of concerts featured at the fair through Saturday, Aug. 20.
Other acts include Dewey, Cheatum and Howell on Aug. 15; Aaron Margaria on Aug. 16; Scott Blasey (lead singer of The Clarks) on Aug. 17; The Hobbs Sisters on Aug. 18, Six Gun Sally with the Stoney’s Pure Honest Band on Aug. 19 and Good Karma Band on Aug. 20.
The eight-day fair, which starts Saturday, Aug. 13, has a lineup of entertainment for the entire family including high school band night, school bus demolition, demolition derby, street stock trucks, motor cross, pro-stock tractors, antique tractors, concerts and more.
The fair also offers a carnival with rides and games.
Daily tickets are $10, with music and carnival rides included in admission. Parking is free.
