Representatives from the American Legion were on hand at Albert Gallatin Area High School last week to announce the winners of its annual essay contest.
The Fayette County American Legion presented awards and cash prizes totaling $1,550 to 30 students from the Albert Gallatin and Jefferson-Morgan school districts for their composition efforts on the topic “Does the U.S. military receive the respect they deserve?”
Winning students were part of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) at Albert Gallatin, with whom Jefferson-Morgan partners for the youth cadet program.
The overall first-, second- and third-place winners in the county-wide contest were junior Alicya Swaney, freshman Landon Heeter and freshman Logan Arbogast, all of Albert Gallatin.
“I’m really surprised with some of the effort and thought that goes into the essays. Some just go through the motions, but others really make it a point and they do some due diligence,” said Robert Doria, county commander.
Swaney, Heeter and Arbogast each received awards totaling $225 from the American Legion.
Swaney’s essay has also won first place at the district level, which includes Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, and will continue on to an inter-district competition, said Michele Deems, district commander.
“It’s important to have this contest in the schools so that the students really get a sense that the veterans out there in their community are there and they are there for their guidance and mentorship,” said Deems.
Lt. Col. Joseph Walsh, who has taught JROTC for 12 years and is in his first year as the instructor at Albert Gallatin, said part of the curriculum is to reinforce students’ ability to write.
“I always liked the American Legion or the VFW essays that they have each year because it is focused about patriotism in your country and our veterans, so something that students get an opportunity to connect to is to interact with veterans — those people that have served from WWII to present day,” said Walsh.
“By writing and by interviewing, it gives them an opportunity to get an oral history from our veterans or politicians versus just reading it out of a book or a newspaper.”
The American Legion essay program, which began at the national level in the 1930s, said Doria, is open to all high schools in Fayette County.
“Every school has the chance to compete. We have a good rapport here (at Albert Gallatin) with Sgt. (Barbara) Harmon and Lt. Col. Walsh. They’ve taken this to heart,” he said.
