The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Upcoming donation opportunities include:
Fayette County
Fairchance Fire Hall, 31 Pittsburgh St., Fairchance, April 5 from 1:30 to 6 p.m.
Highlands Hospital, 401 East Murphy Ave., Connellsville, April 9 from 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company, 10 Main St., Belle Vernon, April 13 from 1 to 6 p.m.
Greene County
American Legion Post James Farrell Post 330, 676 E. High St., Waynesburg, April 1 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Westmoreland County
Regional Family YMCA of the Laurel Highlands, 490 Bessemer Road, Mount Pleasant, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
