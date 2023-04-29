Americanism Day Parade line-up
Americanism Day Parade line-up
Gallatin Avenue at City Hall
· Uniontown Fire Department (lead vehicle) with colors
· Sheriff James Custer and K-9
· County Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites, Scott Dunn
· Clerk of Courts Tim Dye
· Controller Scott Abraham
· Recorder of Deeds John Marietta
East Peter Street above City Hall
· Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke
· Uniontown City Treasurer Antoinette Hodge
West Peter Street behind the State Theater
· Amvets 103 – three vehicles
· Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 103
· Masontown American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Princess
· Catholic War Vets/ Mark Palya
East Penn Street below City Hall
· Jim Bendishaw Memorial Fund Inc.
· Daughters of American Colonists/Sons of the American Revolution
· Fort Necessity Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
West Penn Street at Parking Garage
· American Legion Post 51/Riders/Auxiliary/SAL
· North Union VFW Post 8543
· Smithfield American Legion Auxiliary Unit 278
West Penn Steet at Laurel Business Institute
· Cub Scout Troop 643 Masontown
· Miss Teen Mountain State Arabelle Gulino
Gallatin Avenue past St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
· Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown
· Miss Mountain State Queen – Sydney Coleman
· Hatfield Elementary School
· Laurel Valley Corvette Club
Participating High School Bands and JROTCs will line up at Gallatin Avenue and Penn Street, and run out Gallatin Ave
· Uniontown High School Marching Band will stage at the intersection of Gallatin Avenue and Penn Street.
· Laurel Highlands Middle School Band
· Laurel Highlands JR ROTC
Uniontown Fire Department and South Union Fire Department will line up on Gallatin Avenue at Lincoln Street, as will any other participating fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.