Uniontown Public Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer program for children continues through Aug. 5 with a number of special activities.
Children ages 14 and under can register in the Children’s Room of the library to receive a log to record books read during the summer. Those who meet their goals will receive prizes. A Scholastic Book Fair will be held Thursdays and Fridays, July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Upcoming events include:
n Thursday, July 7: Josh and Gab’s Dance Party, 10:30 a.m., outside;
n Thursday, July 14: Butterflies From Heather, 1 p.m., Meeting Room B;
n Thursday, July 21: Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Officer Zach, the Fayette County game warden, will display the furs of animals found in the state’s forests. Special guest Finch the search and rescue dog will also be there. The program will be held outside;
n Monday, July 25: The Science of Hockey, 1 p.m., Meeting Room B. This is the latest show from the Carnegie Science Center in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins;
n Thursday, July 28: Children’s Craft Day, 1 p.m., outdoors. Rain date will be Friday, July 29;
n Thursday, Aug. 4: Backyard Carnival, with games prizes and a design-your-own ice cream sundae station. Rain date is Friday, Aug. 5. Time has not yet been announced.
The library is located at 24 Jefferson St., Uniontown.
