The fragrant blooms of brightly colored geraniums will again be available for sale by Connellsville Area Garden Club.
top story
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:47 AM
The fragrant blooms of brightly colored geraniums will again be available for sale by Connellsville Area Garden Club.
Orders for the club’s annual sale will be accepted through Sunday, May 14, with payment due by Wednesday, May 19. The geraniums will be given to buyers via a drive-through distribution from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20 at the East End Fire Station, 200 N. Arch St., Connellsville.
Color offerings are red, white, pink, salmon and deep purple. The geraniums will be ordered from Sunshine Greenhouses in Saxonburg, which is the same greenhouse they were purchased from last year.
Cost is $2.50 for one plant. A flat of 15 is $37.50, and colors in the flat can be mixed.
Geraniums can be paid for by check or through PayPal. To pay through PayPal, type in the garden club’s account: cagardenclub@gmail.com. Checks should be made out to “Connellsville Area Garden Club,” and can be mailed to Phyllis Kovall, 1231 Sycamore St., Connellsville, Pa., 15425.
An order form will be available on the garden club’s Facebook page, but flowers can also be purchased by calling Kovall at 724-628-6078, Becky Ambrosini at 724-454-3969 or Linda Galiardi at 724-628-1124.
Orders are not considered final until payment is received.
This year, the garden club is also giving back to the community, conducting a food drive to benefit the Bill Swan Food Pantry at Connellsville Area Community Ministries the day flowers are distributed. Those who would like to donate may bring food items when they pick up geraniums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.