Attendees at the Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Annual Awards Presentation Dinner at Murphy Hall expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the seven volunteer fire companies who serve the area.
The crowd gave the firefighters a standing ovation at the Feb. 25 ceremony while Mayor Greg Lincoln called them “true heroes of the community.’’
Lincoln presented the chamber’s Community Service Group Award to New Haven Hose, Dunbar, Bullskin Township, South Connellsville, Morrell, Connellsville Township and DL&V Volunteer Fire Companies.
“There are not many volunteer groups who are on call 24/7. They leave their job at a moment’s notice. They rush out of their homes to answer an emergency, placing their lives on the line for perfect strangers,’’ said Lincoln. “Our community relies on them for everything. In almost every emergency, our volunteer firemen are one of the first ones on the scene. We’re so lucky that so many of them show up.
“But they do more than just respond to fire calls,” Lincoln reminded. “They do countless hours of training, countless hours of fundraising. I don’t know if they ever have a day off from fundraising. They put up American flags in town. They host parades. They are in parades. They come when we have flooding and pump out basements. They come out in storms when trees are down. They cut trees out of the way to clear our roads and make it safer for the community. Everyone looks forward to hoagie sales and bingos. The list goes on and on what a volunteer fireman does because he just doesn’t show up for fires.’’
Lincoln talked of their sacrifice of their personal lives: missing birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, school functions and sporting events to make sure the community stays safe.
Lincoln recalled their bravery and generosity during the 2016 flood: “They put their lives on the line to make sure that no one, no one got hurt and by the grace of God, we didn’t lose one life that night. I have to tell you I will never forget that night. To see our volunteer firemen in action is something.
“What happened on the days after – our community came together like no other and the heart of that is our volunteer firemen,’’ Lincoln continued. “They opened up their social halls for donation centers, for people to have something to eat. They were at Ground Zero working.’’
Lincoln noted, “I don’t think we’ll every be able to thank our volunteer firemen for what they do for us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365. I just want to say congratulations to all of them. This is a much deserved award. We are very lucky to have seven wonderful volunteer fire companies that protect the Connellsville area like they do.’’
