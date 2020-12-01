Several area food distributions have been scheduled in the coming weeks, including:
n The St Vincent de Paul Society of Uniontown in concert with the Fayette County Action Agency will be conducting a food distribution providing for 600 Fayette County families. The distribution will be held on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Uniontown Mall at the old Sears location (Route 40 side) from 10 a.m. to noon. All volunteers and recipients must wear face masks to protect the volunteers and themselves.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank in Brownsville will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, will hold a food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville, will hold a distribution on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.
