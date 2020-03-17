With Pennsylvania schools out of session in the face of COVID-19 and restaurant owners ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf to shut down for two weeks aside from take out beginning today, several area business owners will still be busy with offering free meals to students.
“I remember what it’s like to be in school and not have a meal to go home to,” said Ethan Keedy, who owns Keedy’s Pizzeria at 512 W. Crawford Ave.
He is offering free take-out lunches to all students in kindergarten through high school in the Connellsville Area School District during the state-mandated school closure. The meal is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and may include such items as a plain or pepperoni slice of pizza, or a small tossed salad or chicken nuggets and fries.
Wolf also issued an announcement regarding school meals, noting that the Pennsylvania Department of Education “received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go” during the school closure.
Keedy suggested that his offering could make lunch even more accessible during the closure.
“At least this way they get a different option if they want one,” Keedy said.
Keedy noted donations of supplies from various people in the community to help with the offering.
“It’s no shame to come in here and say, ‘Hey, I’m in high school. Can I get a slice of pizza? Or a little salad?’” Keedy said. “I call it a judgment-free zone.”
He noted on Monday the restaurant gave out 75 free lunches to students. He said students who would like to request a free lunch can call ahead of time at 724-603-2929 to have it ready for pick up. The restaurant also offers phone and online ordering for take out and delivery.
Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown is also stepping up to serve the community by providing free take-out lunches for students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
Jeff DiMaio, owner, said the Titlow began the service March 16 with lunch including a ham-and-cheese sandwich, apple and potato chips. The menu will change daily.
“Kids need to eat, so we’re going to make sure they do,’’ said DiMaio. “All we ask is that when they pick up their lunches, the kids register their name, school and grade so we can keep track.’’
DiMaio noted the Titlow formerly provided food once a week to children in a local homeless shelter for five years.
“We always try to help people,’’ said DiMaio. “We make a living selling food. We want to give back to the community.’’
Meanwhile, Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill posted a message on its Facebook page that it will also provide free lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
“We understand that because of current events there are a lot of uncertainties to deal with,” the post reads. “Many children may only receive their main source of food through the school system. Now, because of the sudden school closures, some children may go without.”
Restaurant owners will provide a free bag lunch consisting of a pepperoni roll, fruit, snack, and a small chocolate chip cookie.
“If we happen to run out, an alternative will be made,” the post says. “Please share this message, and please let us remember to show love and compassion to each other ( and to wash our hands!)’’
Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will also offer free take-out lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Lunches will consist of grilled cheese, fruit and a cookie. The restaurant will continue to offer take-out paid orders for families as well as offer free delivery with a $30 order and within five miles of the cafe. Owners there said the free lunches for students can be delivered along with other purchased food that meets the delivery requirements and are within the time frame the free lunches are offered. Delivery of orders less than $30 will be offered for a fee.
Other businesses supplying free meals to students can send information to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in an information list that will run daily at www.heraldstandard.com.
