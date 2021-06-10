Brownsville Area High School held commencement for the Class of 2021 on Friday, June 4.
Talia Dellarose of Grindstone was valedictorian and Ashton Grace Reposky of Brownsville was salutatorian. Jade Winans of Brownsville was the senior class president.
Dellarose’s academic honors and awards include Rotary student of the year, Challenge Program Academic Excellence in sophomore, junior and senior years, Penn State 4.0 Club, Seton Hill Women in Science Biology Award, College Board AP Scholar and Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional and state first place awards as a sophomore.
Her in-school activities include president of the National Honor Society, president of the French National Honor Society, captain of the varsity girls’ soccer team, Future Is Mine Club, Math Club, Math Competition Team, Student Forum and vice president of the Environmental Club.
Outside of school, Dellarose participated in the Perennial Project and Brownsville Youth Soccer Camps, is a lector and volunteer at Vacation Bible School at the Historic Church of St. Peter, and is employed by Pechin’s Pharmacy.
She plans to attend the University of Virginia as a pre-med/biology major, and is a recipient of the Access UVA Scholarship. She is the daughter of Ron and Melinda Dellarose.
Reposky’s academic awards and honors include attaining highest honors, Penn State 4.0 Club, Seton Hill’s Women in Science Award, Rotary’s January Student of the Month and the Challenge Program Community Service Award.
She is a member of Students In Action Club, National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Interact Club, Environmental Club, Math Competition Team, Academic League, captain of the varsity track and field team and captain of the cross country team.
She has received several scholarships, including Slippery Rock Merit Scholarship, Brownsville Educational Foundation Scholarship, Fayette Veteran’s Advocacy Association Scholarship, Mark A. Magazine Memorial Scholarship, Jeana Lynn Rouse Memorial Scholarship and Brownsville Area School District Faculty Scholarship Fund.
Outside of school, Reposky is a member of the Allison Christian Church, where she is a diaconate and an acolyte, NYMIA Youth Group, a piano student of Mrs. McCain, WV Flyers Indoor Track and is employed by Penncraft Market.
Reposky plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in biology, then continue on to medical school to pursue a career in medicine. She is the daughter of George and Tricia Reposky.
Winans received several academic honors and awards, including being invited to attend the U.S. Airforce Academy Summer Seminar and Keystone Girls. She was unable to attend either due to the pandemic. Additionally, she received an Air Force Space Academy Space Camp Scholarship, Heide Cayouette Memorial Space Camp Scholarship and NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Award, and participated in Summer Engineering Experience for Girls (SEE) Carnegie Mellon University Program, SUCCEED Carnegie Mellon University Program, Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, French Honor Society
In-school activities included senior class president, junior class president, student council vice president, Senior Cabinet, captain of the varsity Academic League Competition, varsity Debate Team, captain of the varsity Math Competition Team, dance captain of the Thespian Society, varsity cross country, varsity track, Future Is Mine, Environmental Club, homecoming committee, Reading Buddies and high school baseball team manager.
Outside of school, Winans is involved in Girl Scouts of America, The Perennial Project and is a competitive dancer at Borelli’s Dance Gallery.
She plans to attend Texas A&M University and study aerospace engineering. Winans is the daughter of Katherine and William Winans.
