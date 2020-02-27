Brownsville Area Ministerial Association’s community Lenten worship services begin Feb. 27, a tradition for many area residents.
“They look forward to it,’’ said the Rev. Roger Diehl, pastor of Allison Church of the Nazarene and president of the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association. “You can tell because year after year many come back. It’s something that’s remained steady.’’
The services are a way to unite Christians who observe Lent, a period of prayer, self-denial and reflection before the celebration of Easter.
Diehl explained, “It’s a Lenten journey towards the Cross. Not just for Baptists, Presbyterians, Methodists, Catholics – it’s all of us.’’
The services take place in different churches and feature a different minister each week.
Diehl said, “It’s an opportunity to hear other ministers. We have two new ministers: the Rev. Jane Johnson and Father Keith Almond. For many people, it’ll be the first time to hear them.’’
The services begin at 7 p.m. and are held on Thursdays during Lent, except for Maundy Thursday.when local churches host their own services. The community services will be followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. A service will be cancelled if Brownsville Area School District is closed or closes early that day due to inclement weather.
The schedule for the community services includes:
n Feb. 27 at First United Methodist Church, 215 Church St., Brownsville. Speaker will be Zane Mitchell of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
n March 5 at Allison Church of the Nazarene, 416 Vernon St. Speaker will be the Rev. Keith Almond of Christ Church Anglican.
n March 12 at First Christian Church of Republic, Route 166. Speaker will be the Rev. Aleda Menchyk, who is retired from Calvin United Presbyterian Church
n March 19 at First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville. Speaker will be the Rev. Mike Peton of Allison Christian Church and Malden Christian Fellowship Church.
n March 26 at Allison Christian Church, East Street, Allison. Speaker will be the Rev. Jane Johnson of Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church and Calvin United Presbyterian Church.
n April 2 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 307 High St., Brownsville. Speaker is the Rev. Charles House of Republic First Christian Church.
n BAMA is also sponsoring a community Good Friday service at 8 p.m. April 10 at the Historic Church of St. Peter, 302 Shaffner Ave., Brownsville with the Rev. Timothy Kruthaupt, pastor.
