State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, will host a special virtual workshop on Thursday, Feb. 25 to help connect local first responders to available funding opportunities.
The workshop will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature information about how to find grants and connect with funding opportunities, as well as tips on completing a successful application. State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego will also be available at the beginning of the workshop to offer remarks and answer questions.
Participants will receive a reference manual that contains a comprehensive listing of state grant programs and important contact information. An electronic version of the manual will be distributed to each participant.
“Our first responders faced incredible financial pressures even before COVID-19, and the pandemic has only amplified these problems by limiting funding opportunities and creating new cost burdens,” said Bartolotta, who authored a law last year to provide emergency grants to fire and EMS companies affected by the public health emergency. “Now more than ever, our emergency responders need to take advantage of every funding opportunity that is available so they can continue their incredible efforts to protect our communities.”
Local first responders can register to participate at www.senatorbartolotta.com/first-responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.