It’s the time of year when new editions of visitor guides are making their appearance.
Be Local means appreciating area tourist promotion agencies, whose staff work hard to encourage visitation, and these guides that celebrate the best the region has to offer.
Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau recently released its 2020 Destination Guide that provides tourism information for Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties.
“We enter a new decade of tourism promotion, and this is our signature piece,’’ Ann Nemanic, LHVB executive director, said in a release. “There’s a little something inside the guide for everyone to entice them to put our region on their ‘must visit’ list in the upcoming year.’’
The new guide includes information on attractions, accommodations, dining and an events calendar as well as stories about Frank Lloyd Wright homes in the Laurel Highlands, including Fallingwater in Mill Run, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019; Kentuck Knob in Chalk Hill and Polymath Park in Acme.
Other stories feature The Stone House Restaurant in Farmington, Sand Hill and Greene Dance – The Winery at Sand Hill in Mount Pleasant, retracing George Washington’s 18th-century journey through the region as well as winter sports.
Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency will release its 2020 Visitors Guide the first week of March.
“It gives visitors information on attractions, accommodations, dining, retail and events,’’ said JoAnne Marshall, director.
The guide points visitors in the direction of popular tourism sites.
“Our covered bridges are a year-round attraction,’’ said Marshall. “And the third weekend of September, we celebrate the Covered Bridge Festival with Washington County. This will be the 50th year of the festival.’’
Marshall also noted the attraction of Greene County barns painted with an advertisement for Mail Pouch tobacco, part of a national campaign that became part of American culture: “It’s still very much a trend with certain demographics.’’
The upcoming guide will include stories on the Greene County Historical Society Museum and hunting.
For many visitors, these guides can be their first contact with the region.
“It gives people ideas for planning what they could do while here,’’ said Marshall, noting that includes attractions about which they may be familiar.
“Our goal with storytelling is to showcase some of the unknown stories, re-tell the well-known with a twist, demonstrate the connectivity between many of our attractions and, more importantly, have fun,’’ commented Anna Weltz, LHVB director of public relations and community outreach. “We strive to entice the reader to get out and explore and experience these treasures for themselves.’’
Local residents also have much to gain from these guides.
“Oftentimes, we forget what’s in our own backyard,’’ said Marshall. “The visitors guide brings awareness and the events calendar helps them see what’s coming up. I joke that I keep one in my car because you never know when you’re out and about and need to know something.’’
Weltz noted, “Not only is it a great tool to help orient visitors, but it’s also a reminder to residents of all the wonderful things we have to offer and experience right in our backyard. We have also discovered over the years that many residents will pick up guides or request a mailing so they can look for ideas not only for themselves, but also for when they are hosting out-of-town family and friends. A well-informed resident is the best ambassador for our stunning Laurel Highlands.’’
More information is available at www.laurelhighlands.org and www.visitgreene.org.
