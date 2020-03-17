The United States recently observed AmeriCorps Week, celebrating Americans giving back in communities across the country.
Be Local means recognizing the work this national organization performs in area communities.
“I see it in our members as I talk to them about the difference they are making in their communities and at the sites where we’re seeing the positive impact from the work the members are doing,’’ said Jenna Shaffer, regional coordinator for Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps, AmeriCorps.
The Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps, marked the 25th anniversary of the program last fall. During the last quarter century, AmeriCorps members have provided more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earned nearly $4 billion in education scholarships to pay for college or pay back student loans.
Information provided by the agency explained, “Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through more than 20,000 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country.’’
These members assist in recovery of natural disasters, tutor and mentor youths, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, help fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.
AmeriCorps is part of a history of national civilian service corps, which includes the Civilian Conservation Corps that built many of the nation’s parks and conservation areas, founded in the 1930s, and Peace Corps that gave service abroad as well as VISTA for domestic service, both founded in the 1960s.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush developed the Commission on National and Community Service and President William J. Clinton signed the National Community Service Trust Act in 1993 that created AmeriCorps, combining volunteerism, civilian service and education benefits.
Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps, headquartered in Ebensburg, Cambria County, formed in 1994 and serves 15 counties that include Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.
Shaffer explained PMSC addresses three pillars: environmental stewardship, education and community wellness by working in partnership with host sites.
In Fayette County, PMSC works with the Mountain Watershed Association, based in Melcroft, where members do monitoring and testing water quality, trail development, road cleanups, trash cleanups and volunteer recruitment.
“They’ve been a long-standing partner,’’ said Shaffer, who served with Mountain Watershed Association as an AmeriCorps member before joining the PMSC staff.
There are four host sites in Westmoreland County, including the Regional Trail Corps where AmeriCorps members record natural landmarks and waterway to preserve history along the Great Allegheny Passage, which also runs through Fayette County.
There are also four host sites in Somerset County but none currently in Greene or Washington Counties. Any entities that would like to become host sites can apply through the PMSC website.
Anyone who wants to sign up for AmeriCorps can also go on the PMSC website, where they can search for available positions under “Become a member’’ at the top of the homepage. Shaffer explained they should contact the host site.
Because it’s service, members do not receive a paycheck but are given a living stipend and qualify for benefits that include an educational award for past or future schooling. Members age 55 and older can transfer the award to a child or grandchild.
Members may also qualify for are federal education loan forbearance, health insurance and child care assistance.
More information is available at www.pmsc.org.
Shaffer said of her time as an AmeriCorps volunteer, “It was awesome – just being a part of the community and identifying what the needs are and helping with those needs. And to know there are other communities where people were doing the same work as me was empowering and cool.’’
