The Souper Bowl of Caring is celebrating its 30th year of “Giving and Serving” on Feb. 2, Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a nationwide effort that makes everyone a winner in the fight against hunger.
Be Local means participating in the Souper Bowl by supporting area food banks and pantries.
“Souper Bowl Sunday is part of a national movement intended to use the excitement and energy surrounding the Super Bowl as a way to engage people in service while producing lasting hope for all people,’’ Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc. wrote in a press release to encourage participation. “Hunger and poverty have a negative impact on individuals and the communities in which they live, yet there is joy in serving and giving to those in need.’’
Initiated in 1990 by a youth group from a South Carolina church, the Souper Bowl asks participants to donate to a charity in their own communities.
Participation can be done by either organizing a non-perishable food and/or monetary collection or by individuals making donations on their own.
The Souper Bowl of Caring website notes, “One of the fundamentals of Souper Bowl of Caring is 100% of everything collected by our participants is donated directly to the charity of their choice.’’
The organization reported, “In 2019, nearly 5,000 groups collected over $9.6 million in dollars and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country. Over $150 million has been collected since Souper Bowl of Caring began.’’
Local food banks are doing their part to fight hunger.
Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank supplies 47 volunteer food pantries and congregate feeding sites. The food bank has moved its warehouse to Republic and is located in the same building as the Republic Food Enterprise Center.
Dave Bork, project manager, said, “The Souper Bowl is a significant assistance to the food bank. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.’’
Bork explained every dollar donated to the food bank allows it to provide $10 worth of food to needy families.
Monetary contributions can be mailed to: Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank, 108 North Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA. 15401. Online donations can also be made: https://fayette-county-community-action.networkforgood.com/.
For additional information or anyone needing donation collections to be picked up, call the food bank at 724-580-7001.
Corner Cupboard Food Bank oversees 11 food pantries in Greene County.
Donations can be sent to Corner Cupboard at 881 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or by visiting the website at www.cornercupboard.org.
Candace Tustin Webster, executive director, said, “I would love to encourage folks to participate in the Souper Bowl and make it a fun way to give back.’’
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can call 724-425-7515 or email swallach@heraldstandard.com. Discount cards are available at the Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, and at the Greene County Messenger, 32 Church St., Waynesburg.
