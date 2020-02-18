Health officials are calling attention to the importance of giving blood, especially during the winter months when donations decrease.
Be Local means being willing to help by participating in blood drives sponsored by area businesses and organizations.
“This is one of our most critical times of the year,’’ said Lisa Landis, director of communications for the American Red Cross, Greater Pennsylvania Region.
“We always see a decline because of the cold weather and it’s prime time for folks to have colds and flu,’’ remarked Landis, noting, “If you are ill, we encourage you to wait until you are on the mend and your health has improved before donating.’’
But those who are healthy and meet the criteria are encouraged to give.
The state Department of Health explains people are eligible to donate blood in Pennsylvania if they are in good health, age 16 or older and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.
Landis said people interested in donating can search the Red Cross website at www.redcrossblood.org where they can type in a zip code and discover blood drives in their area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently issued a reminder on the importance of blood donations.
“With various illnesses preventing some donors from giving and winter weather affecting the scheduling of blood drives, there is a critical shortage of blood across the country,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine commented in a release.
Levine said, “Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate. An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care.”
The state explained blood donations are an integral part of medical care.
“Most patients who have major surgeries will have a blood transfusion to replace any blood lost during their procedure,’’ the state explained in the release. “Blood transfusions are also used for patients who have serious injuries from car crashes or natural disasters, and people with illnesses that cause anemia, like leukemia or kidney disease, will often receive blood transfusions.’’
The state reported approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States, noting type O blood is most requested by hospitals.
“Type O blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type, which is why it is often used in emergencies when there is not enough time to determine a patient’s blood type,’’ the state observed.
Landis said, “There’s always a push for O blood types, which can be used for anyone in need.’’
But all blood types are needed to ensure a good supply.
More information on donating blood is available at www.redcrossblood.org
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can call 724-425-7515 or email swallach@heraldstandard.com. Discount cards are available at the Herald-Standard, 8 E. Church St., Uniontown, and at the Greene County Messenger, 32 Church St., Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.