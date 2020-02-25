Fish fry season is here!
Extremely popular as a fundraiser and dinner choice, local churches and nonprofits are hosting fish fries on Fridays during Lent, a time when Catholics are asked to abstain from eating meat.
Fish fries are a tradition for many.
“It’s part of who we are,’’ said Adelle Slebodnik, business manager for St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Perryopolis, which has hosted a fish fry for many years. ”Everyone waits for it, expects it. People identify us with it.’’
Be Local means supporting area fish fries that provide a source of revenue for many charities and build bonds within communities.
“I remember growing up, our family during Lent always looked forward to fish fries,’’ said the Rev. Timothy Kruthaupt, pastor of the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville, which is starting its first Lenten fish fry to support its new social hall/rec center.
Fish fries were a tradition at the former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church and School in Brownsville, which were closed almost 20 years ago due to structural problems and merged with St. Peter.
“My understanding is they’re all crowded with people enjoying the tradition,’’ said Kruthaupt of area fish fries. “I hope there’s enough room for all of us to succeed.’’
St. Matthias Parish of Greene County has long held Lenten fish fries at the St. Marcellus worship site in Jefferson and St. Ann worship site in Waynesburg.
Barry Nelson, financial secretary for Knights of Columbus Council 12703 that operates the St. Ann fish fry, explained the Knights use funds for a number of charitable works, including helping the church, individuals, veterans and Boy Scouts. The KOC also hosts an annual dinner for the Waynesburg University football team.
Pasta fagioli is also sold by donation at the St. Ann fish fry to support the Heart and Sole Project run by Catholic nuns who provide shoes for Greene County students.
“It goes back into the community,’’ Nelson said of the proceeds.
The Rev. Francis Frazer, senior parochial vicar, for St. Matthias, noted the long-time fish fry is the major fundraiser at St. Marcellus.
Slebodnik said the fish fry is one of St. John’s biggest fundraisers with support “not just the parish community but the greater Perryopolis area – the community at large.’’
Why are they embraced so strongly?
“It benefits the church, but it’s a community thing,’’ said Slebodnik. “Some people come and get a whole table. It’s a good way to get out on a Friday.”
Nelson said, “I typically end up back in the kitchen, but I like to stick my head out and listen to the chatter. It’s one of the things that brings people together and gives them a good meal at a decent price.’’
“I think they like to help the fundraiser, but it’s a good social and the community looks forward to that – the dinner and socializing with people,’’ said Frazer. “For the workers, it’s a different social. They look forward to working together. ‘’
With the recent merging of Greene County’s Catholic churches into one parish, the fish fry takes on more meaning.
Frazer said, “This year, in particular, since churches are coming together, I notice a lot of bonding over the fish fry.’’
Of course, fish fries wouldn’t exist without volunteers.
“It really is a relationship that develops as they work together. They form bonds of friendship,’’ said Kruthaupt.
Slebodnik said, “In a lot of cases, their mothers and grandmothers were involved. It has a deeper meaning for them.’’
Some volunteers work all day while others take shifts.
Slebodnik said, “They work seamlessly with each other. They come in. They know what needs done, and it goes from there.’’
Slebodnik added, “There are people who said ‘I can’t do this next year’ and next year rolls around and there they are.’’
“It’s a lot of work,’’ remarked Nelson, “but it’s a blast.’’
