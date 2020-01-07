With Pennsylvania one of the top states where older Americans reside, there are many aging local residents who find themselves in need of a helping hand.
Be Local means being willing to offering assistance whether it’s to family and neighbors or through programs such as Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Fayette County.
Those who receive help — whether a phone call to check on them or a ride to an appointment — are grateful.
“We get notes all the time thanking us, that they would not know who else to turn to. They are just so appreciative,’’ said Carol Ashton, executive director of IVCF, a nonprofit with a caseload of 600 seniors that performs between 175 and 200 services in an average month.
IVCF matches trained volunteers with seniors aged 55 and older who cannot access public transportation and are without sufficient family support.
“We like to make veterans a priority,’’ said Ashton.
Services include friendly visiting, telephone reassurance, transportation for appointments, including medical, hairdressers and church; as well as grocery shopping, help with correspondence and banking, and minor home repairs. Volunteers do not do personal care or cleaning.
Ashton noted just spending time listening can be a help: “There’s a lot of loneliness and isolation and depression in people who live alone and don’t have any family support.’’
IVCF started in 1991 as Senior Ministries, a program of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Uniontown. The mission was to address needs of elderly living in housing complexes near the church.
As word of the program spread, referrals were made from throughout Fayette County. With support from organizations such as Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Area Agency on Aging, Senior Action Council and Uniontown Area Clergy Association, the program evolved in 1993 into Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers and was located in the Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc. complex in Uniontown.
In November 2019, IVCF moved back into Trinity Church, located at 79 W. Fayette St., and will host an open house with light refreshments from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
“We love the fact they came back,’’ said the Rev. Jim Gear, pastor, noting this allows IVCF and Trinity to help each other by providing the congregation with opportunities to serve.
IVCF always has room for more volunteers, currently working with 96 of different faiths throughout Fayette County who served more than 11,500 hours in 2019.
“Most are retired. We have doctors, attorneys, teachers, housewives, nurses,’’ said Ashton, explaining volunteers are always contacted to see if they are available before being committed – “We don’t want them to feel stressed.’’
Volunteers include Ashton and her husband, Don, who is the longest-serving volunteer, having been with the program from the beginning.
IVCF board members are also active, whether volunteering or helping with the program’s three annual fundraisers that include an oldies dance April 18, golf scramble July 24 and style show Nov. 14, all at Duck Hollow. IVCF receives no state or federal funding but does receive a grant from United Way and Area Agency on Aging.
Volunteers are always appreciated.
“When you give your time in service to the Lord,’’ noted Ashton, “you are giving your greatest resource.’’
More information about IVCF is available at 724-438-0709.
More information about IVCF is available at 724-438-0709.
