Pennsylvania recently announced it will form a state-led work group to shift strategy from cleanup to prevention when it comes to litter.
Be Local means supporting these efforts to reduce what field research indicates is more than 502 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roads.
“Pennsylvania has a littering problem that cleanup efforts alone can’t solve. Litter undercuts our quality of life and the health of our waters and soil. It shortchanges community improvements and economic development, as funds that could otherwise be spent more productively instead go to trash cleanup,” Dept. of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a release.
Research shows the most common items are cigarette butts (37 percent) and plastics (30 percent) with plastic film and beverage containers most prevalent, the state noted.
In fact, the state reported, “There are an estimated 29.3 million beverage containers alone on the roads.’’
The state points to motorists and pedestrians as leading sources of litter, followed by improperly secured truck loads.
A survey by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful showed that cities collectively spend more than $68 million annually on cleanup, education, enforcement and prevention efforts related to litter and illegal dumping.
PennDOT spends upwards of $13 million per year on staff and resources to pick up litter along state highways.
In response, Pennsylvanians were asked about litter.
A phone survey found 83 percent of respondents said they saw educational messaging focused on litter prevention only occasionally or rarely. Half of respondents said people litter because they don’t care or there’s no convenient trash can.
But, the survey found, “About 73 percent of respondents said littering reduces property values, negatively affects tourism and business, raises taxes due to cleanup, ends up in waterways, and is an environmental problem.’’
So what to do?
DEP, PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful will form a work group of state government agencies, local governments, and industry and community leaders to use the research to develop and carry out a plan to reduce litter in Pennsylvania.
The plan will center around four strategies to change behavior: infrastructure, such as waste and recycling facilities and trash cans; public and school-based education; laws and ordinances; and incentives and enforcement.
Asked if Southwestern Pennsylvania people will be involved in the work group, Jan Huzvar, deputy communications director, reported, “PennDOT, DEP, PennDOT, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are still in the process of forming the work group, so there’s no specific start date yet, but the goal is to begin soon.’’
Huzvar noted there is no timetable for completion of this work.
But Pennsylvanians are aware there’s a problem and officials are ready to do more.
“Our research shows that Pennsylvanians are most definitely aware of the litter problem with more than 90% saying just that,’’ commented Huzvar. “With the results of our comprehensive litter behavior and attitude study in hand, we are now in a position to try to address littering behavior by assessing the root cause.”
