Celebrations are already underway as the nation observes Black History Month, an annual recognition of the achievements of African Americans and their role in U.S. history.
Be Local means taking in area programs that highlight history, culture and hopes for the future.
East End United Community Center, 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown, is hosting several events, including a coloring contest for kindergarten and first graders, a poster contest for elementary pupils along with a poetry contest for middle school students. Entries are due Feb. 14.
A free family movie called “The Watsons Go To Birmingham’’ will be shown at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Teaching Our Young Ladies How to Love Themselves’’ is an annual youth workshop, presented 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18 by the Rev. Jane Johnson.
Storytime with Suzzie Jo will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 when youths can listen to “I am Enough’’ by Grace Byers and learn about businesswoman/philanthropist Madame C.J. Walker. Snacks are provided.
Joel Gray of the Pittsburgh Pirates will give a presentation about the Negro Baseball League called “Long Live Their Legacy.’’ The date will be announced later.
For more information, call 724-437-1660.
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus in North Union Township welcomes Fred Saffold III, CEO and founder of The True Black History Museum, to speak at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Student Center.
A press release explained the museum highlights African American contributions in the arts, sciences, sports, entertainment, education and politics.
The current traveling exhibit, “A Tribute to the African-American Journey,” includes over 150 artifacts of historical figures from the late 1700s to the 21st century, including Booker T. Washington, Mary McLeod Bethune, George Washington Carver, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Angela Davis and President Barack Obama.
The exhibit will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Williams building.
California University, noting that slavery in America started in 1619, is examining “The Next 400 Years: Recognition, Restoration, and Resilience’’ with a special “What’s the T? Thoughtful Discussions About National Narratives” series, developed by the Student Affairs Diversity Committee.
“We’ve tapped into our on-campus resources because this is an ideal time to use their scholarship to go back and talk about some historical perspective, but also to acknowledge what can happen in the next 400 years,” Sheleta Camarda-Webb, director of Multicultural Affairs and Diversity Education, said in a release.
While the series already started, audiences can catch the next discussions that begin at 11 a.m. in Vulcan Theatre in the Natali Student Center:
Feb. 10: Jessica Spradley, a Frederick Douglass Institute scholar, and vice president of research and assessment for the Care Based Leadership Collaborative, will lead “Educational Places as Racial Places.”
Feb. 11: Dr. Rodney Taylor, Frederick Douglass Institute scholar, will discuss “Post-Bellum, Pre-Harlem: African American Authors and the Remembered Plantation.”
Feb. 17: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech from the 1963 March on Washington will be viewed and Jeffrey Jones will moderate a panel discussion.
Other events include:
Soul Food Luncheon and Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and 4-7 p.m. Feb. 5, Gold Rush Culinary Center. Cost is $8.25 for lunch and $10.60 for dinner for those not on a meal plan.
Black History Month Trivia, 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Natali Student Center Performance Center with student teams competing.
A Taste of Africa, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 27, Gold Rush Culinary Center. Cost is $8.25.
For more information, contact the office of Multicultural Affairs and Diversity Education at 724-938-5758 or made@calu.edu.
