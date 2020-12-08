The following students of Belle Vernon Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Braden Douglas Andrews, Payton Ann Balieu, Gina Francesca Bellissimo, Connor Joseph Blatnik, Elena Teresa Bobin, Ava Marie Bosetti, Jaxson Reid Bozek, Thomas McFarland Breckenridge, Cole Jameson Browder, Blake Anthony Bruce, Ava Katherine Butchki, Dominic Christopher Celaschi, Jack Michael Chovan, Gage Ryan Converso, Gianna Marie Fagnilli, Mya Elizabeth Feher, Anna Elizabeth Feick, Laylah Nicole Ferencz, Serinity Faith Fornataro, Morgan Lee Grimplin, Bridget Ann Joyce, Talon Matthew Kinik, Ashlyn Elizabeth Kotch, Danica Leigh Land, Wyatt Michael Lukas, Kenneth Robert Marsh, Luke David Mastin, Cole James Matusik, Taylor Renay McDaniel, Madison Paige McKendrick, Chase Christopher Mertz, Alana Rose Mitchell, William Jack Moffatt, Autumn Lynn Moody, Marco Edward Mucci, Amanda Ann Ness, Juliahna Marie O’Hara, Journey Samantha Parente, Timothy Robert Reda, Kylie Rae Salka, Kelson Everett Sedlak, Thomas Joseph Sedlak, Brianna Dakota Shivak, Abigail Elizabeth Showman, Claire Ann Sokol, Maria Sophia Spedaliere, Nathan Richard Stanchfield, Seth Matthew Joseph Tomalski, Lauren Taylor VanDivner, Nicholas James Walsh, Grace Anna West, Brandon Edward Yeschenko, Mia Angelina Zubovic
High honors: Cody John Anderson, Quinn Rylee Faryna, Dominic Brian Ghilani, Lucas Wayne Judy, Samantha Mincone, Dominic Ryan Moncini, Marissa Gail Naylor, Grant Isaiah Petke, Jordan Edward Petroske, Macrory Lynn Povlish, Devin Christopher Roy, Kyle James Sabin, Ava Marie Scalise, Victoria Selembo, Tyler Steven Zelenski
Honors: Eva Marie Bukovitz, Bryce Mason Burkhart, Haley Maya Busch, Michael David Chalus, Kieron Lyric-Dakarai Clendaniel, Dante Louis Congelio, Kendrah Ann Dawson, Kole Ryan Doppelheuer, Bradey Matthew Gabrovsek, Richard Anthony Getchey, Madison Marie Hamed, Hailey Nicole Lazur, Parker Alan Lind, Luciano Juleann Lopez, Kyle Robert McDivitt, Hannah Grace Nash, Natalie Vay Palenchar, Nathan Donald Panepinto, Isaiah Glenn Thomas Rhoades, Vittoria Giada Scaramucci, Noah Delvonn Simmons, Katie Jo Sokol, Braeden Theodore Stants, Veraunica Lynn Valentine, Keegan Anthony Vince, Kaitlyn Rose Waldmann, Gavin Michael Yackuboskey, Ella Grace Yancey
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jackson Crawford Alexander, Spencer Edward Anderson, Mason Quentin Barton, Connor William Bergman, Mona Rae Brooks, Emma Monica Burkley, Peyton Joy Chalus, Jack William Edwards, Shaun Christopher Evans, Madison Elaine Grisnik, Angel Breeann Harrold, Michael Anthony Kotlar, Cassandra Nicole Lofgren, Cydney Ireland Mathers, Logan Richard Miller, Jordan Anthony Mocello, Ariana Maria Moncini, Ally Jean Peden, Ian William Porter, Kelsey Laurel Roskovich, Grace Weaver Ruschak, Jordan Michael Sisley, Lyla Jean Teets, Richard Jessen Triggiani, Landon Jacob Vaccaro
High honors: Haley Rose Amprim, Levi Francis Barkley, Heidi Jean Beitler, Sydney Jo Callaway, Maxwell Samuel Cochenour, Bradley Leo Dwyer, Gabrielle Evelyn Farrier, Caleb Benjamin Fisler, Cassius Bruce Fronzaglio, Hanna Lee Griffith, Eternal Joy Johnson, Jaden Robert Johnson, Alexandra Grace Karnes, Bryce Matthew Kulasa, Deaubre' Phileep Lightfoot, Devonte Carter Loriston, Nina Santa Clara Luckowski, Alex Jacob May, Kyla Sophia Reynolds, Kaley Grace Ricker, Skeye Veronica Van Kirk, Mallory Elaine Wasicek, Willa Ellen Zarichnak
Honors: Taylor Marie Beech, Areyanah Elizabeth Bobbs, Grace Kathleen Crawford, Mitchell Scott Daley, Brynn Rebecca Gardner, Alexa Rae Gray, Jo’Ella Victoria Heath, Mia Elisabeth Johnson, Ryan Raymond Kent, Madison Lee Krofek, Emerson Rose LaCarte, Charles Matthew Lee, Madalyn Grace Luckey, Angelo Eugene Menozzi, Evan John Mesco, Alison Catherine Metz, Madisyn Jayne O’Hara, Keighan James-George Owens, Aaron Matthew Robertson, Caleb James Steele, Elijah Martin Triffanoff, Emma Bree White, Isabella Rachelle Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.