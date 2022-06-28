The following students of Belle Vernon Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Jackson Crawford Alexander, Spencer Edward Anderson, Levi Francis Barkley, Amdrreey Djibril Barrios, Connor William Bergman, Areyanah Elizabeth Bobbs, Adrienne Shannon Bonde, Emma Monica Burkley, Porter Ka Ehukai Calcek, Sydney Jo Callaway, Peyton Joy Chalus, Grace Kathleen Crawford, Babina Dahal, Mitchell Scott Daley, Anna Katherine Dixon, Karlee Marie Fox, Aralynn Giavanna Garry, Alexa Rae Gray, Madison Elaine Grisnik, Katelyn Elizabeth Guthrie, Caleb James Horner, Michael Anthony Kotlar, Deaubre' Phileep Lightfoot, Nina Santa Clara Luckowski, Miley Antonia-Marie Madison, Cydney Ireland Mathers, Alex Jacob May, Evan John Mesco, Jude Minniti, Samantha Georgina Molesky, Ariana Maria Moncini, Ashley Lynne Plavchak, Kyla Sophia Reynolds, Mercedes Richards, Kelsey Laurel Roskovich, Grace Weaver Ruschak, Makenzie Marie Seegler, Sarah Hanna Shenouda, Jordan Michael Sisley, Lyla Jean Teets, Elijah Martin Triffanoff, Landon Jacob Vaccaro, Isabella Rachelle Williams, Joselynn Paige Wray
High honors: Mona Rae Brooks, Leilani Ann Broomhead, Maxwell Samuel Cochenour, Lily Anne Crawford, Jack William Edwards, Cassius Bruce Fronzaglio, Delaney Ilene Howell, Kristopher Huang, Eternal Joy Johnson, Mia Elisabeth Johnson, Alexandra Grace Karnes, Ryan Raymond Kent, Olivia Echo Kirsch, Nathan Michael Kostelnik, Cassandra Nicole Lofgren, Madalyn Grace Luckey, Fernando Edilson Mendoza-Chacaj, Angelo Eugene Menozzi, Logan Richard Miller, Keighan James-George Owens, Ally Jean Peden, Ian William Porter, Byron Isaac Rivera-Marroquin, Cody Scott Russell, Sydney Jean Stark, Richard Jessen Triggiani, Xander Scott Tyron
Honors: Haley Rose Amprim, Maddlin Rosemary Bandalo, Heidi Jean Beitler, Ethan Joseph Bell, Nathan Branthoover, Roxane Carol Brewer, Elijah Joseph Brown, Tiffany Maria Chastain, Alejandro Alfredo Cirlos, Shaun Christopher Evans, Caleb Benjamin Fisler, Aidan John Fragello, Brynn Rebecca Gardner, Hanna Lee Griffith, Halie Raynes Howard, Johnathan Huang, Jaden Robert Johnson, Bryce Matthew Kulasa, Brady Thomas Malekovich, Alison Catherine Metz, Derek James Milkovich, Jordan Anthony Mocello, Madisyn Jayne O'Hara, Kevin Gerald Perry, Ja'Zyeiah Rae-Lynn Nicole Pratt, Preston Louis Rathway, Kaley Grace Ricker, Lily Patricia Schulter, Savana Rose Speicher, Caleb James Steele, Isabella Rose Tatar, Aiden James Vongsouvanh, Mallory Elaine Wasicek, Daniel Kenneth Younker, Willa Ellen Zarichnak, Alyssa Noelle Zimmaro
Grade 7
Highest honors: Eric John Adamec, Ethan Edward Baron, Landon Lee Bell, Benjamin James Bowman, Jamie Lee Bradosky, Carter William Briggs, Kyleigh Anne Brumfield-Biagiotti, Anthony Mark Corella, Dalton James Daumit, Derek Ryan Deleonibus, Ava Sophia Dudzinski, Chevy Laine Ewing, Vincenzo Edward Francia, Luca Gregory Ghilani, McKinley Nicole Gmutza Jordan, Brennen Lee Griffith, Courtney Leann Hamer, Mailey June An Hayes, Shane Michael Hitcho, Caden Dominic Hoffman, Rhylee Alivia Howlett, Ailea Janae Jones, Elijah George Kolowitz, Alexis Riann Lezama, Bailey Lynn Lowther, Kaylin Patricia Luster, Levi Clinton Lynch, Amy Lynn Lytle, Samantha Anne Morrison, Daleah Terresa Mowat, Brian H. Nguyen, Jacob Nathaniel Pavlic, Zachary David Plymire, Alexander Timothy Quiggle, Anthony Guytano Ricciuti, Hailey Elizabeth Rodebaugh, Laila Rae Rossell, Abigail Marie Russell, Skylar Alana Salay, Cadence Carolyn Marie Schnupp, Jemma Lexanne Shoenberger, Megan Sidney Shusteric, Andrew John Sichi, Gracie Stehley, Kaylynn Abbagail Stiltner, Dena Truong, Albert VanDivner
High honors: Robert Douglas Allshouse, Aurora Elizabeth Bastedo, Colton Andrew Berklovich, Payton Cheyenne Carr, Brandt Joshua Cramer, Caleb Anthony Cunningham, Tyler Anthony Dufalla, Ethan James Durdevich, Madison Marie Gardner, Aiden Christopher Giordano, Jessa Faith Haney, Colby Ryan Hibner, Aaden Jacob House, Adam Nicholas Kyle, Saylor Lee, Courtney Nicole Martin, Baylee Grace McDaniel, Seth Richard McDivitt, Hayden Giana Sparte, Elizabeth Marie Tatar, Payton Olivia Walsh, Peighton Alise Wessel, Isabella Christina Wieland
Honors: David Harry Bergstedt, Alexander William Bird, Emily Ryanne Carr, Maddox Michael Ceccarelli, Aiden John Clegg, Prety Dahal, Nathan Kyle Daniels, Olivia Marlene Gradischek, Symauda La'Joy Hall, Ethan James-Keith Hunt, Serenity Makennah-Star Johnson, Maleenah Skye Kelemen, Timothy James Kerestesy, Julia Rose Kilvady, Bella Catherine King, Joel Peter Lawver, Chessa Fay Mertz, Daniel Thomas Mowat, Monica Ann Mueller, Randall Stephen Munsky, Emily Faith Newbould, Benito Marcello Pesi, Chace Alexander Petrosky, Katelyn Hannah Ray, Christian Michael Reno, Preston Carter Repass, Cayden Anthony Ross, Ryder William Schmidt, Isabella Marie Sokol, Robert Ryan Spence, Mariah Elizabeth Stants, Hayden Anthony Statzula, Brady Alexander Umana, Lauryl Ivy Vanassa, Alaina Marie Weightman
