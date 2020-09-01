A 2020 graduate of Belle Vernon Area High School was one of the recipients of the First Eight Scholarship for Women established by AmeriHealth Caritas.
Sarah McCloskey, who graduated with a 4.45 GPA, will receive $5,000 per year over four years.
During the course of her high school career, McCloskey took 13 honors and four advanced placement classes.
In addition to academic achievements, she served as captain of the majorette squad, president of the Spanish Club, and was a member of several other extracurricular clubs. McClusky also volunteered at her church’s food bank and at the Ronald McDonald House.
She is attending Penn State University, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
The merit and need-based scholarship is named in honor of the first eight women elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and given to eight recipients.
“AmeriHealth Caritas is proud to honor these accomplished young women as they advance their education, find a rewarding career path, and continue to contribute to their communities,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and CEO Paul A. Tufano. “They represent a remarkable generation of Pennsylvania women who will undoubtedly make their mark in the years ahead. We are thrilled to support their journey and to play a role in helping them achieve their dreams.”
Other recipients are from Monroe, Lancaster, Erie, Bucks, Philadelphia and Cumberland counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.