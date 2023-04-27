Financial challenge

Courtesy of Beth-Center High School

Students from Bethlehem-Center School District took first in the Pennsylvania Personal Finance Challenge. They are, from left, Eli Barbacow, Brock Young and Hannah Zelnis, along with Joelle Lohr, math and finance teacher.

 Courtesy of Beth-Center High School

Three Bethlehem-Center High School students have been named 2023 Pennsylvania Personal Finance Challenge State Champions.

