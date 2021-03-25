The state House Gaming Oversight Committee has approved legislation to help first responders and other nonprofit organizations struggling to fundraise due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The bill, authored by Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, authorizes organizations that hold Small Games of Chance (SGOC) licenses to conduct certain raffles and drawings online through the pandemic and its immediate aftermath.
“Our communities rely heavily on first response agencies to keep us safe, and on veterans and other social organizations to support things like scholarships, Scouting and youth sports,” Warner said. “We need these services now more than ever, but they cannot continue if our organizations don’t have the ability to fundraise.”
Warner noted that pre-COVID-19, events to raffle popular gifts were important fundraisers, but COVID-19 restrictions inhibited the organizations that rely on revenue from holding these events. Warner noted those organizations have continued to operate, and in some cases have seen expenses increase.
“To their credit, these organizations have tried to be creative in their effort to continue fundraising using technology and social media,” Warner said. “My bill will ensure their operations fall within state law.”
Current regulations and procedures do not expressly allow for online sales of small games chance but do prohibit licensees from accepting credit card and online payments from participants, he said.
The bill would specifically authorize licensees to conduct online raffles and drawings, and use a mobile payment service (not credit cards) for payment. Participants would have to be verified as residing within the Commonwealth and be at least 18 years of age.
The change would expire with the expiration of the COVID-19 disaster emergency or May 1, 2022, whichever is later.
The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
