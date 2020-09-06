Calling the decision “bittersweet,” a Greene County couple is saying goodbye to the popular Dilliner business they have run for 52 years and that has been family-owned and operated for nearly nine decades.
Louie and Becky Vecchio are retiring from running Jimmie’s Place at 105 Holbert Stretch. They held a special auction last Saturday, where a wide array of unique items was sold, including vintage beer and liquor advertising signs, lights and collectibles; antiques, historical memorabilia, beer advertising signs and collectibles.
The Vecchios said although the closing of the business is bittersweet for them, they are looking forward to retiring after decades of hard work.
“We are ready,” said Louie Vecchio, a lifelong Greene County resident who has been married to Becky for over 50 years. “We have both put in many hours in this establishment, too many days and nights to count. We’ll miss our customers dearly, but we’re excited about being able to take it easy, and enjoying our lives together more.”
Established in 1933 by original owners James and Viola Vecchio, the business was passed down in 1968 to their son Louie and his wife Becky, who, after serving a loyal clientele over the past 52 years, are now in the process of selling the business.
The business’s history began during the Prohibition era, when James Vecchio opened a gas station in 1928. After prohibition ended, he obtained a liquor license and by 1933, the business – named Jimmie’s Beer Garden – transformed into a popular gas station/restaurant/tavern.
In 1940, the Vecchios erected a new building on the premises, which became Jimmie’s Place, and the establishment enjoyed a long run of success, with live burlesque shows and live entertainment packing hundreds of people there on the weekends.
“The dance floor became legendary, to the point that it was a normal weekend night for over 400 people to be there,” said Louie Vecchio, a military veteran and helicopter mechanic for Army aviation who was stationed in Korea for 13 months during the Vietnam war. “Many people have said that Jimmie’s Place had the best dance floor in the area, the best bands and shows, for decades.”
All the way up to the 1990s, Louie Vecchio said a huge component of their customers were coal miners from Greene and Fayette counties and West Virginia, who would travel by car, and often by foot, just to patronize Jimmie’s Place.
“Whenever the miners went on strike from their respective mines, they would come here to strategize and formulate their plans,” Louie Vecchio said. “The miners loved it here. It almost felt like a home away from home. And it was, only until the mines started closing and reducing payroll that they stopped coming so much.”
Coal miners, iron and steel workers and local customers were not the only people who frequented the establishment.
“Everyone came here,” he said with a laugh. “I met a World War II veteran who stopped in here one day and reminisced about how he used dance here on the weekends back in the old days. I even had an FBI agent pop in before and talk about his previous experiences being here.
“I have met people from over 20 different counties and probably from every state in the nation,” he said. “All walks of life have stopped by Jimmie’s Place over the years. It really is quite remarkable.”
Louie Vecchio himself has fond memories of growing up at the eatery. As he sat at a table near the large vacant dance floor, he recalled many unforgettable moments.
“I taught myself how to roller skate, right there,” he said. “I witnessed some incredible dancing and heard some terrific bands. And I got to watch my dad run this business. He was a larger-than-life, charismatic community fixture, a tough man, a good man.”
Louie Vecchio said his father delivered moonshine from his establishment at speakeasies during the prohibition, and added that one of his father’s customers was the legendary Al Capone.
“That’s a great story,” he said with a grin.
Louie and Becky Vecchio said they are “tremendously grateful” for the customers who patronized their business over the many decades.
Now, though, they say they are finally ready to step away.
“I’ve actually been thinking about retiring and selling the business off and on for the past 20 years, but I never did it, until now,” Louie Vecchio said. “We are happy to be looking at the future, when we can do whatever it is we want to do. It’s not easy saying goodbye, but we know it’s our time.
“It’s been a great run,” he said. “How many local businesses can say that they have been successfully family-owned and operated for nearly a century? I know we can say that. With a great deal of pride and enough great memories to last a lifetime.
“No,” he said as he smiled at his wife. “Make that two lifetimes.”
