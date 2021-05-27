Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Let’s Move Pittsburgh are presenting a “Botanical Ballet” virtual dance class featuring dances from the ballet “Don Quixote” on Saturday, June 12.
Designed for children aged 3 to 7, they will learn ballet basics with instructors from the education department of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, watch a demonstration of two solos from the “Don Quixote” ballet, and more.
Virtual admission is $12 for nonmembers of the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and $8 for Phipps members and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre subscribers. The price is per household. Two sessions are being offered: one at noon, and one at 2 p.m. Each session lasts about an hour. Advance registration is required.
For more information or to register, go online to phipps.conservatory.org/BotanicalBallet.
