The following students of Brownsville Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Gabrielle Batovsky, Cameron Brosky, Haleigh Buchheit, Ashleigh Carney, Nickolas Climes, Talia Dellarose, Kaine Erjavec, Brooke Evanchak, Helena Harris, Aubri Hogsett, Nicholas Keeney, Zachary Kutek, Vanessa Milne, Allison Neil, Ashton Reposky, Barry Ruse, Lindsay Sethman, Melanie Shumar, Patrick Shumar, Natavia Smith, Taylor Stewart, Samantha Tressler, Bekah Ulery, Desiree Vernon, Victoria Wellington, Kaitlyn Whitlock, Hannah Worley, Claire Zelner, Jessica Zupich
High honors: Christopher Bizik,Haley Burnsworth, Gabrielle Conway, Ryheem Dove, Cassidy Lent, Greyson Rhodes, Makayla Williams, Zander Zias
Honors: Riley Dobish, Matthias Legrain, Gracie Stetson, Hunter Szuch, William Tarka, Keena Thomas
Grade 11
Highest honors: Julie Beatty, Kylie Bodnovich, Tessa Dellarose, Anna Dorsey,Ryan Dubos, Tyler Duda, Grace Fedor, Kaelyn Flowers, Cora Gira, Camden Harvey, Aaliyah Horabik, Destiny King, Logan Kremposky, Jeremy Nicholson, Allyse Raymond, Megan Sawka, James Sawyers, Ashley Schoch, Emma Seto, Sarah Sullivan, Brooke Winans
High honors: Taylor Attama, Lakeisha Bass, Zachary Deal, Kendall Dillinger, Bryce Fisher, John Franks, Lynne Gilchrist, Azaria Johnson, Alaya Jordan, Miranda Morris, Jerry Wertz, Tyler Wible, Hope Yeardie, Samantha Ziglear
Honors: Paige Barton-Haynes, Dylan Cavanaugh, Nolan Konopka, Sean McCullough, Lyric Shuff, Mackenna Sontheimer,Janascia Vincent, Mindy Watson, John Zack
Grade 10
Highest honors: Mitchel Anderson, Quintin Biddings, Melanie Bohatch, Colby Brady, Luke Clister, Nicholas DeFigio, Malaree Duggan, Kami Franks, Ryan Glagola, Owen Haluska, Peyton Jarrett, Alaina Johnson, Angel Johnson, Isaac Keefer, Emma Keeney, Ethan Olesko, Jolena Quarzo, Ian Ryan, Chloe Smith, Michael Stetson, Alysse Teeter, Zoey Thomas, Victoria Zitney
High honors: Riley Erjavec, Alexandria Kiger, Elijah Kimbrew, Cole Lincoski, Olivia McCracken, Chase O’Hern, Hannah Tressler, Rayshon Walker, Ciara Williams, Leah Wilson
Honors: Anthony Andrews, Julianna Angeline, Elizabeth Evanchak, Bethany Fisher, Sean Fisher, Rachel Fordyce, Adalena Phelan, Aeris Show, Derrick Tarpley, Cheyanne Thomas, Brock Vasbinder, Jason Yukubik
Grade 9
Highest honors: Caylee Balabon, A’zyia Dade, Kylie Dennis, Kendra Franks, Dawson LeJeune, Ieva Marietta, Zachary Pellick, Cassidee Settles, Colleen Swenson, Carolyna Thomas, Mackenzie Wade
High honors: Rylie Bednar, Hanna Buchheit, Katrina Campbell, Brianna Christner, Anna Clister, Preston Evanchak, Alyson Lewandowsky, Stephanie Morris, Natayah Moten, Michael Nuccetelli, Daniel Sethman, Farah Smith, Cheyanne Watkins
Honors: Aubreona Boyer, Olivia Clark, Danielle DeAugustine-Hudock, Morgan Douglas, Alexis Glagola, Cassandra King, Peyton Kisko, Gage Osgood, Matthew Sethman, Trenton Wible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.