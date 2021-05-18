The following students of Brownsville Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Gabrielle Batovsky, Cameron Brosky, Haleigh Buchheit, Ashleigh Carney, Nicholas Climes, Gabrielle Conway, Talia Dellarose, Ryheem Dove, Brooke Evanchak, Helena Harris, Aubri Hogsett, Nicholas Keeney, Zachary Kutek, Allison Neil, Ashton Reposky, Barry Ruse, Lindsay Sethman, Melanie Shumar, Patrick Shumar, Natavia Smith, Abigail Soroka, Samantha Tressler, Bekah Ulery, Desiree Vernon, Victoria Wellington, Kaitlyn Whitlock, Claire Zelner, Zander Zias, Jessica Zupich
High honors: Christopher Bizik, Hayley Burnsworth, Riley Dobish, William Kiger, Cassidy Lent, Kaylee Miller, Vanessa Milne, Madison Sisk-Kolek, Gracie Stetson, Taylor Stewart, William Tarka, Keena Thomas, Makayla Williams
Honors: John Bella, Aaron Illig, Rachel Polando, Greyson Rhodes, Hunter Szuch, Mackenzie West, Hannah Worley
Grade 11
Highest honors: Lakeisha Bass, Kylie Bodnovich, Tessa Dellarose, Anna Dorsey, Ryan Dubos, Tyler Duda, Grace Fedor, Bryce Fisher ,Kaelyn Flowers, Cora Gira, Camden Harvey, Aaliyah Horabik, Destiny King, Logan Kremposky, Miranda Morris, Jeremy Nicholson, Allyse Raymond, Megan Sawka, Ashley Schoch, Emma Seto, Sara Sullivan, Tyler Wible, Brooke Winans, Hope Yeardie, Samantha Ziglear
High honors: Taylor Attama, Julie Beatty, Chelsey Clark, Zachary Deal, Kendall Dillinger, John Franks, Lynne Gilchrist, Cole Rankin, James Sawyers
Honors: Eric Allen, Dylan Cavanaugh, Jeffrey Davis, Jenna Fuller, Azaria Johnson, Marissa Martin, Sean McCullough, Lyric Shuff, Mackenna Sontheime, Dylan Stanislaw, Ayden Teeter, Janascia Vincent, Mindy Watson, Jerry Wertz, John Zach
Grade 10
Highest honors: Mitchel Anderson, Melanie Bohatch, Colby Brady, Luke Clister, Malaree Duggan-Hudock, Kami Franks, Owen Haluska, Peyton Jarrett, Alaina Johnson, Isaac Keefer, Ethan Olesko, Ian Ryan, Zoey Thomas
High honors: Julianna Angeline, Quintin Biddings, Nicholas DeFigio, Riley Erjavec, Ryan Glagola, Angel Johnson, Emma Keeney, Elijah Kimbrew, Cole Lincoski, Olivia McCracken, Chase O’Hern, Jolena Quarzo, Riley Rankin, Casey Rugola, Michael Stetson, Derrick Tarpley, Alysse Teeter, Cheyanne Thomas, Hannah Tressler, Ciara Williams, Leah Wilson, Victoria Zitney
Honors: Kendal Burnsworth, Calib Chiera, Elizabeth Evanchak, Bethany Fisher, Sean Fisher, Rachel Fordyce, Alexandria Kiger, Faith Shutz, Joseph Smith
Grade 9
Highest honors: Caylee Balabon, Hanna Buchheit, Anna Clister, A’zyia Dade, Kendra Franks, Jayden Landman, Yeva Marietta, Michael Nuccetelli, Zachary Pellick, Cassidee Settles, Farah Smith, Colleen Swenson, Carolyna Thomas, Mackenzie Wade, Kara Wingard
High honors: Rylie Bednar, Breanna Brown, Olivia Clark, Danielle DeAugustine-Hudock, Morgan Douglas, Preston Evanchak, Alexis Glagola, Dawson LeJeune, Alyson Lewandowski, Stephanie Morris, Natayah Moten, Gage Osgood, Daniel Sethman, Matthew Sethman, Dylan Stowe, Trenton Wible, Lucas Wilson
Honors: Aubreona Boyer, Katrina Campbell, Kylie Dennis, Rylan Johnson, Cassandra King, Jayden Lancaster, Meghan Velosky.
