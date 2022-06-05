Brownsville Area High School held its commencement for 110 seniors on Friday, June 3 in the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian and class president was Tessa Dellarose. Salutatorian was Megan Sawka.
Dellarose is the daughter and Ron and Melinda Dellarose of Grindstone.
Her academic awards and honors include Rotary Student of the Month in September, Challenge Program Academic Excellence Awards, and membership to the National Honor Society and the French Honor Society.
She received an athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the Jeana Rouse Memorial Scholarship.
School-related activities included playing soccer, where she was All-WPIAL, All-Section, All-County and All-State. She was captain of the girls’ team. Additionally, she was class president her freshman, junior and senior years, and participated in the Future Is Mine club.
Outside of school she is an altar server at the Historic Church of St. Peter, and a member of the Riverhounds Development Academy and U.S. Youth National Soccer Team.
She plans to attend UNC and major in exercise and sports science and play professional soccer.
Sawka is the daughter of Eli and Maryann Sawka of Hiller.
Her academic awards and honors include the Penn State 4.0 Club, Rotary Student of the Month, Challenge Program Award for Community Service, Achievement in the Arts Award for theater, Brownsville Rotary Student of the Year, Challenge Program for Academic Excellence and membership to the National Honor Society and the French Honor Society.
Activities in school include Students in Action, Academic League, Debate Team, Math Competition, president of FCCLA, editor of the newspaper and yearbook, Environmental Club, Art Club, Interact Club and performing in high school musicals.
Outside of school, she is a cashier at Riverside Family Market, a Girl Scout and volunteers at the Brownsville Free Public Library and the for the Perennial Project.
She received the Board of Governor’s Scholarship from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania, the Parker Hess Memorial Scholarship and the Burchinal Family Fund Scholarship.
In the fall, she will attend Shippensburg University to study political science as a member of the Wood Honors College.
