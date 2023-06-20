The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 5:24 AM
Grade 8
Grade 8
Highest honors: Elijah Booker, Tyler Camilli, Emma Fertal, Tyler Glumac, Kylie Kolek, Laurel Lindey, Johnathan Maines, Aaron Milne, Catherine Moran, Leonard Pasquale, Ava Rohland, Brooke Walters, Amya Wilson
High honors: Gabriel Angelo, Samantha Beatty, A’Zharyah Belt, Anikan Conway, Ashley Evanchak, Aaron Fletcher, John Gira, Evelyn Hisnanick, Katelynn Houchins, Emily Howes, Veronica Jackson, Nadaje’ Lewis, Blair Long, Marcus Nicholson, Levi Oakes, Kami Settles, Owen Shimshock, Amiya Teeter
Honors: Dominic Boone, Hayden Burnfield, Kaitlyn Davies, Dustin Evans, Jersey Feick-White, Camden Kline, Jeremiah McDonald, Jossalyn Novotny, Sydin Speeney, Nicholas Stimmel, Garrett Yoders
Grade 7
Highest honors: Emma Leigh Bailey, Nonalee Bryant, Jonah Dillinger, Olivia Sealy, Tavan Ternitsky, Aidan Turcotte, Kaleigh Urban
High honors: Adanna Bradey, Annalece Conway, Emily Crawford, Khloe Earley, AiJanae Foster, Isabella Jackson, Gavin Mancino, Thomas Milan, Laila Orris, Jayden Pace, Breeonna Paolicelli, Nash Petroff, Lena Rechichar, Peyton Remington, Charlize Stutler
Honors: Kenzie Adams, Cooper Cetera, Syriphia Corbin, Adeline Evermon, Hayden Feick, Haylee Feick, Robin Foster, Alonna Hewitt, Ni’jaie Jordan, Olivia Kurtz, Hayley Lawrence, Lanasia Little, Michael Long, Serena Lundelius, Robert Mackey, Makayla Mayfield, Dillon Patterson, Mark Sibula, Shane Smith, Eian Teeter, Chloe Tressa
Grade 6
Highest honors: Landyn Bachinski, Edward Beck, Chase Beck, Addyson Brown, Mdison Core, Anthony Dulaney, Gabriele Evermon, Reagan Gammon, Lucas Golden, Ellie Haddad, Arianna Johnson, John King, Aundrea Martin, Wade Moats,Gianna Pinardi, Harper Rankin, Kinsey Salvay, Bryan Show, Landon Stewart, Jaminah Vincent, Nataya Williams
High honors: A’zhiyah Belt, Ava Breakiron, Addison Burnsworth, Misgo Douglas, Keira Fletcher, Chase Glumac, Evan Lee, Mackenzi McCoy, Collin McCune, Brent Nichols, George Pellick, Cloey Rodgers, Victoria Savona, Kenney Tarka, Ava Wolfe
Honors: Emah Baker-Horner, Willard Biddle, Skilynn Bitonti, Angel Buddemeyer, Elektra Coneway, Tanner Cramer, Alyssa Crowe, Alliyah Dennis, Noah Fitzgerald, Honour Jackson, Nyvea Jointer, Ruby Kahl, Ava Lloyd, Lamiya Loring, Hunter McDonald, Kamauri Mickens, Mekayla Painter, Gabrielle Peton, Evan Porter, Dre’von Taylor, Izzabella Vasbinder, Nicholai Zayak
