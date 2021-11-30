The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Logan Chisler, John Cossu, Chloe Czapp, Aliya Davis, Cyan Eilam, Joseph El-Ayazra, Ciara Horabik, Aubrey King, Matthew Kishel, Giselle Kovach, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, Aiden Thomas, Samuel Vollstedt
High honors: Nicholas Attama, Ava Clark, Emily Dolan, Skyler Gates, Brynn Hibbs, Alexa Lewandowsky, Kashmere Minton, James Perschka, Ava Petrock, Cameron Phillips, Katelyn Ranka, Kenya Shaw, Hannah Talbert, Camden Wellington
Honors: Emalee Bugai, Matthew Clark, Geoffrey Douglas, Aiden Dowling, Brooklyn Grooms, Iyauna Hailey, Mackenzy Hayges, Clayven Norris, Blake Olesko, Olivia Shaw, Madison Stowe, Benjamin Vojacek
Grade 7
Highest honors: Tyler Camilli, Kaitlyn Davies, Devin Drake, Kylie Kolek, Johnathan Maines, Aaron Milne, Catherine Moran, Leonard Pasquale, Ava Rohland, Kami Settles, Owen Shimshock, Amiya Teeter, Brooke Walters
High honors: Elijah Booker, Anikan Conway, Zaydee Downer, Emma Fertal, Tyler Glumac, Evelyn Hisnanick, Blair Long, Jossalyn Novotny, Haylie Riggar, Amya Wilson, Garrett Yoders, Eli Zahuranic
Honors: Gabriel Angelo, Gavin Basinger, Samantha Beatty, Dominic Boone, Dio Broadwater, Christian Brockman, Hayden Burnfield, Payton Bush, Kane Cole, Dustin Evans, Jersey Feick-White, John Gira, Neovae Jordan, Nadaje’ Lewis, Laurel Lindey, Emmy Lloyd, Jeremiah McDonald, Amizhe Moore, Marcus Nicholson, Levi Oakes, Franklin Perez Lopez, Madison Ritter, Abegail Rodgers, Keighly Savona, Nicholas Stimmel
Grade 6
Highest honors: Emma Leigh Bailey, Nonalee Bryant, Syriphia Corbin, Jonah Dillinger, Sophie Fedor, Gavin Mancino, Austen Marshall, Jayden Pace, Olivia Sealy, Tavan Ternitsky, Aidan Turcotte, Kaleigh Urban
High honors: Adanna Bradey, Leah Cossu, Emily Crawford, Khloe Earley, Adeline Evermon, AiJanae Foster, Alonna Hewitt, Connor Hogan, Lucas Holup, Lanasia Little, Michael Long, Makayla Mayfield, Breeonna Paolicelli, Elijah Patterson, Charlize Stutler, Eian Teeter, Jacob Thomas, Chloe Tressa
Honors: Ella Barry, Devon Bell, Peyton Cahill, Cooper Cetera, Annalace Conway, Maddox Cooper, Zachary Cottrell, Adrianah Davis, Cynseir Douglas, Chloe Elsbury, Hayden Feick, Haylee Feick, Jonathan Gaudi, Lexxi Gregg, Kallia Gregory, Damienn Hailey, Xavier Harris, Jayde Harvin, Ni’jaie Jordan, Olivia Kurtz, Hayley Lawrence, Lucas Liggett, Serena Lundelius, Robert Mackey, Marija Malich, Baylee Martin, Piper McCarty, Thomas Milan, Madison Monroe, Trebor Moran, Aidan Napolillo, Laila Orris, Dillon Patterson, Trevontae Paterson, Nash Petroff, Zachary Rankin, Lena Rechichar, Peyton Remington, Kaleigh Rittenhouse, Marlena Sager, Jeffrey Sebeck, Mark Sibula, Ember Snook, Paityn Thomas, Quin’C Vance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.