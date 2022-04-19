The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Chloe Czapp, Emily Dolan, Cyan Eilam, Iyauna Hailey, Brynn Hibbs, Ciara Horabik, Aubrey King, Matthew Kishel, Alexa Lewandowsky, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, Kenya Shaw, Aiden Thomas, Samuel Vollstedt
High honors: Emalee Bugai, Logan Chisler, Ava Clark, John Cossu, Aliya Davis, Preston Drennon, Joseph ElAyazra, Brooklyn Grooms, Giselle Kovach, Ava Petrock, Camden Wellington
Honors: Nicholas Attama, Skyler Gates, Caitlyn Lindeman, Kashmere Minton, Michael Napolillo II, Clayven Norris, Cameron Phillips, Katelyn Ranka, Quincy Sims, Madison Stowe, Hannah Talbert, Gabriellia Trich, Exzavier Vargas, Gabriella Vilchek
Grade 7
Highest honors: Gavin Basinger, Elijah Booker, Anikan Conway, John Gira, Kylie Kolek, Blair Long, Johnathan Maines, Catherine Moran, Leonard Pasquale, Abegail Radgers, Ava Rohland, Owen Shimshock, Brooke Walters
High honors: Johnathan Bookhardt, Dominic Boone, Tyler Camilli, Zaydee Downer, Emma Fertal, Tyler Glumac, Evelyn Hisnanick, Katelynn Houchins, Nadaje’ Lewis, Laurel Lindey, Aaron Milne, Jossalyn Novotny, Kami Settles, Amiya Teeter
Honors: Gabriel Angelo, Christian Brockman, Kaitlyn Davies, Devin Drake, William Earley, Ashley Evanchak, Jersey Feick-White, Levi Grogan, Neovae Jordan, Jeremiah McDonald, Marcus Nicholson, Amya Wilson, Garrett Yoders, Eli Zahuranic
Grade 6
Highest honors: Emma Leigh Bailey, Emily Crawford, Jonah Dillinger, Makayla Mayfield, Charlize Stutler, Eian Teeter, Tavan Ternitsky, Aidan Tercotte, Kaleigh Urban
High honors: Nonalee Bryant, Syriphia Corbin, Khloe Earley, Sophie Fedor, Haylee Feick, Hayden Feick, Robin Foster, Aijanae Foster, Damienn Hailey, Alonna Hewitt, Ni’Jaie Jordan, Serena Lundelius, Marija Malich, Gavin Mancino, Laila Orris, Jayden Pace, Breeonna Paolicelli, Lena Rechichar, Peyton Remington, Kaleigh Rittenhouse, Marlena Sager, Olivia Sealy, Shane Smith, Chloe Tressa, Quin’C Vance
Honors: Kenzie Adams, Devon Bell, Adanna Bradey, Kaylee Brandonio, Cooper Cetera, Kendra David, Chloe Elsbury, Adeline Evermon, Lexxi Gregg, Xavier Harris, Lucas Holup, Olivia Kurtz, Hayley Lawrence, Lanasia Little, Michael Long, Robert Mackey, Austen Marshall, Thomas Milan, Trebor Moran, Elijah Patterson, Dillon Patterson, Silas Patterson, Nash Petroff, Zachary Rankin, Malayna Robison, Ember Snook, Paityn Thomas, Jacob Thomas,
