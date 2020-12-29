The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Talen Bagwell, Jayden Dillinger, Corey Isaac, Miranda Johnson, Aaliyah Kelley, Daniel Koon, Hannah Legarsky, Luke Lundelius, Delaney Reposky, Sarah Sawka, Emily Teeter, Paige Thomas, Michael Ulery
High honors: Alexander Booker, Cienna Cetera, Christopher Climes, Tristan Crable, Kylie Davies, Gene Thorpe
Honors: La’Zaeya Hodge, Mia O’Hern, Alanta Williams, Gavin Yoders
Grade 7
Highest honors: Logan Chisler, Ava Clark, John Cossu, Chloe Czapp, Emily Dolan, Joseph El-Ayazra, Skyler Gates, Matthew Kishel, Giselle Kovach, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, Aiden Thomas, Samuel Vollstedt, Camden Wellington
High honors: Dylan Angeline, Nicholas Attama, Braden Barry, Emilee Bugai, Preston Drennon, Cyan Eilam, Iyauna Hailey, Alexa Lewandowsky, Kaeden Majoros, Ava Petrock, Kenya Shaw,
Honors: Shane Axton, Aiden Dowling, Brynn Hibbs, Samuel McVicker, Kashmere Minton, James Perschka, Cameron Phillips, Exzavier Vargas
Grade 6
Highest honors: Savannah Black, Dominic Boone, Christian Brockman, Kevin Burnsworth, Tyler Camilli, Kaitlyn Davies, Zaydee Downer, Devin Drake, Ashley Evanchak, Dustin Evans, Jersey Feick, Emm Fertal, John Gira, Erika Glagola, Tyler Glumac, Kylee Kaminsky, Tristen King, Camden Kline, Kylie Kolek, Laurel Lindey, Blair Long, Johnathan Maines, Jeremiah McDonald, Lee Miller, Aaron Milne, Amizhe Moore, Catherine Moran, Marcus Nicholson, Levi Oakes, Leonard Pasquale, Kelsey Perkins, Olivia Polacek, Haylie Riggar, Ava Rohland, Kami Settles, Nicholas Stimmell, Amiya Teeter, Brooke Walters, Landon Zuzak
High honors: Gauge Arnold, Gavin Basinger, Jason Beck, Elijah Booker, Dio Broadwater, Kane Cole, Anikan Conway, Charles Cramer, Kylee Davies, Sequoia Douglas, Maggie Fronius, Antonio Garner, Taylor Gibel, Jalynn Harris, Zackary Harris, Kash Haynes, Evelyn Hisnanick, Emily Howes, Alexis Lancaster, Louis Lenkey, Jossalyn Novotny, Marlee Riggleman, Madison Ritter, Aiden Sabatula, Robert Seighman, Owen Shimshock, Cody Simmons, Jeffrey Smuzinick, Abigayle Thomas, Alexis Weight, Julian White, Garrett Yoders
Honors: Gabriel Angelo, Dominic Capan, Connor Christner, Riley Coffey, Chase Colebank, Braedon Dickinson, Maxime Dieudonne’, William Earley, Kloe Everly, Aaron Fletcher, William Graham, Levi Grogan, Ayden Guthrie, Logan Harford, Aliyah Harvin, Nolan Hudock, Tyler Kister, Landon Lilley, Austin McCurley, Albrie Metts, Kayla Sapp, Keighly Savona, Grace Shutz, Joshua Woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.