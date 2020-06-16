The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Caylee Balabon, Rylie Bednar, Olivia Clark, Anna Clister, Haley Crowe, A’zyia Dade, Danielle DeAugustine-Hudock, Jessica Duda, Kendra Franks, Dawson LeJeune, Alyson Lewandowsky, Stephanie Morris, Seann Pataski, Daniel Sethman, Carolyna Thomas, Trenton Wible
High honors: Damien Angelo, Paige Ansell, Stephanie Brandonio, Hannah Buchheit, Brianna Christner, Kylie Dennis, Logan Engle, Andrew Frazee, Jorden Gray, Liam Harn, Shawn Hendrix, Rylan Johnson, Michael Nuccetelli, Samantha Seighman, Cassidee Settles, Caitlin Shank, Storm Smith-Northup, Farah Smith, Dylan Stowe, Meghan Velosky, Mackenzie Wade, Donovan Wimmer,
Honors: Joseph Bastin, Breanna Brown, AustinDanko, Preston Evanchak, Delaney Furlong, Alexis Glagola Cassandra King, James Koon, Alyssa Lawrence, Natayah Moten, David Orris, Gage Osgood, Lucas Raymond, Matthew Sethman, Ashley Tarr, Lucas Wilson,
Grade 7
Highest honors: Talen Bagwell, Tristan Crable, Jayden Dillinger, Joshua Franks, Corey Isaac, Nathan Illig Daniel Koon, Hannah Legarsky, Sarah Sawka, Lucas Stetson ,Gene Thorpe, Cody Thomas, Paige Thomas, Michael Ulery, Gavin Yoders
High honors: Alexander Booker, Cienna Cetera, Christopher Climes, Ryan Haluska, Edwin Havrilesko, Willow Herforth, Aaliyah Kelley, Luke Lundelius, Amora Matthews, Aiden Morgan, Rebecca Murphy, Mia O’Hern, Jaxon Parr, Delaney Reposky, Abigail Rice, Cody Sisler, Austyn Smith, Alanta Williams
Honors: Delaney Ansell, Bradley Beatty, Zoey Beck, William Boyd, Cody David, David Dillinger, Payton Evanchak, Omarion Grayson, Karlee Harvin, Nathan Hauschel, Stephon Hriscisce, Shawnta Lewis, Tyler Lindeman, Lillian McCracken, Marty Monroe, Hunter Pelehac, Harlie Porter, Jesse Rankin, Zander Six, Brionna Staggers, Emily Teeter, Keith Wadsworth
Grade 6
Highest honors: Dylan Angeline, Braden Barry, Nicholas Attama,Derek Burge, Logan Chisler, Ava Clark, Chloe Czapp, Preston Drennon, Emily Dolan, Joseph El-Ayazra, Skylar Frazee, Iyauna Hailey, Brynn Hibbs, Aubrey King, Matthew Kishel, Giselle Kovach, Caitlyn Lindeman, Kaeden Majoros, Kashmere Minton, Caitlin Miske, Elizabeth McCune, Samuel McVicker, Ava Petrock, Cameron Phillips, Phillip Sahady, Josean Santiago, Kenya Shaw, Hannah Talbert, Aiden Thomas, Jasmine Thompson, Gabriella Vilchek, Samuel Vollstedt, Camden Wellington, Kaiden Wooten
High honors: Shane Axton, James Brandonio, Emalee Bugai, John Cossu, Aiden Dowling, Cyan Eilam, Caleb Hale, Ciara Horabik, Slade Johnson, Alexa Lewandowsky, Jaiden Praster, Cheyenne Ramone, Aiden Rialti, Anthony Ricco, Rena Sexton, Madison Stowe, Gabriellia Trich, Benjamin Vojacek, Calee Thomas
Honors: Paityn Ansell, Skylar Bartlett, John Brandonio, Jordyn Davis, Geoffrey Douglas, Elias Eggers, Preston Gordon, Emmy Lloyd, Jeremy Martin, Michael McGraw, James Perschka, Katelyn Ranka, Broden Riggleman, Gage Rogers, Kameron Shumar, Exzavier Vargas, Kaiden Wimmer, Hannah Zinn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.