The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Logan Chisler, Chloe Czapp, Aliya Davis, Emily Dolan, Cyan Eilam, Joseph El Ayazra, Brynn Hibbs, Ciara Horabik, Aubrey King, Matthew Kishel, Alexa Lewandowsky, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, James Perschka, Kenya Shaw, Aiden Thomas, Samuel Vollstedt
High honors: Ava Clark, John Cossu, Geoffrey Douglas, Preston Drennon, Brooklyn Grooms, Giselle Kovach, Kashmere Minton, Ava Petrock, Camden Wellington
Honors: Nicholas Attama, Makenzie Brown, Emalee Bugai, Gabriel Crowe, Skyler Gates, Ramielle Grayson, Mackenzy Hayges, Ashley Myers Kennedy, Clayven Norris, Blake Olesko, Cameron Phillips, Katelyn Ranka, Quincy Sims, Madison Stowe, Gabriella Vilchek
Grade 7
Highest honors: Landon Bock, Dominic Boone, Kylie Kolek, Johnathan Maines, Jeremiah McDonald, Leonard Pasquale, Olivia Polacek, Alivia Ritenour, Kami Settles, Brooke Walters, Amya Wilson
High honors: Samantha Beatty, Elijah Booker, Tyler Camilli, Kaitlyn Davies, Zaydee Downer, Ashley Evanchak, Jersey Feick White, Emma Fertal, John Gira, Tyler Glumac, Blair Long, Aaron Milne, Catherine Moran, Marcus Nicholson, Haylie Riggar, Ava Rohland, Owen Shimshock, Nicholas Stimmel, Amiya Teeter
Honors: Gabriel Angelo, Gavin Basinger, Christian Brockman, Kevin Burnsworth, Anikan Conway, Devin Drake, Dustin Evans, Taylor Gibel, Jalynn Harris, Evelyn Hisnanick, Katelynn Houchins, Emily Howes, Camden Kline, Laurel Lindey, Amizhe Moore, Jossalyn Novotny, Levi Oakes, Robert Seighman, Abigayle Thomas, Garrett Yoders
Grade 6
Highest honors: Emma Leigh Bailey, Nonalee Bryant, Syriphia Corbin, Jonah Dillinger, AiJanae Foster, Lanasia Little, Gavin Mancino, Makayla Mayfield, Lena Rechichar, Eian Teeter, Tavan Ternitsky, Aidan Turcotte, Kaleigh Urban
High honors: Kenzie Adams, Devon Bell, Adanna Bradey, Cooper Cetera, Emily Crawford, Khloe Earley, Sophie Fedor, Haylee Feick, Lexxi Gregg, Damien Hailey, Alonna Hewitt, Lucas Holup, Hayley Lawrence, Michael Long, Austen Marshall, Madison Monroe, Laila Orris, Jayden Pace, Breonna Paolicelli, Silas Patterson, Kaleigh Rittenhouse, Olivia Sealy, Charlize Stutler, Chloe Tressa, Quin’C Vance
Honors: Ella Barry, Annalece Conway, Adrianah Davis, Cynseir Douglas, Chloe Elsbury, Hayden Feick, Xavier Harris, Connor Hogan, Ni’Jaie Jordan, Lucas Liggett, Serena Lundelius, Robert Mackey, Marija Malich, Thomas Milan, Trebor Moran, Aidan Napolillo, Elijah Patterson, Nash Petroff, Peyton Remington, Malayna Robison, Marlena Sager, Mark Sibula, Shane Smith, Ember Snook, Paityn Thomas, Jacob Thomas
